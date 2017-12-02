Boys hockey: Minnesota River shuts out Worthington

“The first period was pretty good, but that second period just killed us,” WHS head coach Paul Olsen said. “That’s the same thing we had over at Marshall. We had this lapse where all of a sudden we couldn’t do anything right. We stopped moving our feet and we were reaching with our sticks and they just took it to us. They kept flying around.”

The Trojans (0-2) suffered a 5-0 loss in their season opener the night before at Marshall. Between the two games, the Worthington defense has allowed 109 shots on goal.

“Unfortunately, that’s what they are used to from last year,” Olsen said. “We just have to help change that. We started out with two very tough teams. Those guys have traditionally taken it to us pretty good. These are the lowest scores I can remember against these two teams. So we’re making progress there. When our goalies see 109 shots, that’s way too many in two games.”

On Saturday, the Bulldogs managed 51 shots. And while the Trojans had 17 on Saturday, they weren’t able to get past goalie Andrew Regner.

“This one, we tried to get as many shots as we could, but we are having trouble getting the puck into the zone,” Olsen said. “Their defensemen were playing really tight to the blue line and we had trouble getting past.”

MR’s Hunter Wilmes had three goals in the game -- including both first-period scores. Tyson Sowder assisted on the first two goals.

In the second period, Kendrick Wilking scored midway through to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

Then, in a span of 3:25, Minnesota River scored four goals.

“We just stopped moving our feet,” Olsen said. “All of a sudden the guys are starting to look for maybe we have a chance to score and they are playing the puck and they are trying to knock the puck ahead instead of playing the body and then taking the puck. That was our problem right there, we just stopped moved our feet and they flew around us.”

Blake Olness started the flurry with an assist from Lane Schwarz. Ken Ringler scored 21 seconds later with Brock Olson and Jade Reicks assisting. Less than a minute later, Schwarz scored with Reicks again getting the assist. In the final minute of the period, Wilmes completed his hat trick with an assist from Shawn Lehtinen.

“That’s what part of our problem was in the second period, we weren’t controlling the puck,” Olsen said. “We were just slapping it because we didn’t want it taken away.”

Neither team scored in the third.

“We had a little talk and these guys realize with this many guys, they are playing for ice time,” Olsen said. “I told them I’ll play the guys that skate.”

Minnesota River 2 5 0 -- 7Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0