Boys hockey: Trojans take it on the chin, 10-3

While the second period has been the Trojans’ nemesis in recent games, it was the third period that doomed WHS on Friday night against Breckenridge-Wahpeton. The Blades outscored Worthington 4-0 in the third en route to a 10-3 victory.

“I don’t know what it is with this team, but we just can’t put together three solid periods in a row for some reason,” Olsen said. “It came back to bite us big-time here.”

Hunter Rittenour scored three times for the Blades, while Jase Jensen had two goals and four assists. Nolan Wamre scored twice and Isaac Wohlers had a goal and two assists.

The Blades had a quick start as Jensen scored both his goals in a 1 minute, 20 second span in the first and Wamre scored two minutes later to give B-W a 3-0 advantage.

“It changes the way they start to think about it,” Olsen said. “They start to get down a little bit and they start trying too hard and they get out of doing what they are supposed to do. That kind of snowballs into what you see on the scoreboard.”

The Trojans got on the board late in the first period. Ryan Newman took the puck down the right side and beat the Blade goalie, bringing WHS within two.

Worthington added a goal in the second period as Krew Aljets found Anthony Fogelman on a long pass up the ice. Fogelman beat the Blade goalie as the Trojans trailed by just one, 3-2.

However, the next two goals went to B-W before WHS got on the board late in the period. Tommy Bauman scored with an assist from Eric Heidebrink as the Trojans were staying close.

But in the final seconds, the Blades had one more opportunity. Wamre took the puck up the side, used the board to pass to himself and get around a Trojan defender and scored with just 1.9 seconds left in the period.

“The boards is like a sixth skater out there if you can use it and it works to your advantage,” Olsen said. “They were very good at that.”

Leading 6-3 heading into the third, the Blades scored four times in the period. On the game, they outshot Worthington 55-29.

“We have a lot of things we have to work on, but when you let up that many shots, nothing good is going to happen,” Olsen said. “There were a lot in close, too. It wasn’t from the perimeter. That makes it hard for everybody.”

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 3 3 4 -- 10Worthington 1 2 0 -- 3