Between playing in her first career college match, a new position and facing the defending national champions, nobody could blame Ihnen for feeling a bit anxious.

"It was really crazy, I was super nervous all day long," said the freshman middle for Minnesota West. "I kept getting waves of nervousness, but I tried to stay as calm as I could. I could rely on my teammates for sure.

"I was an outside in high school and I'm switching to the middle, so I knew I had to move all over the place to help in the middle and get the job done."

The Lady Jays had a rough start against Rochester, which entered the match as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, but were able to make runs at time. The Yellowjackets earned the sweep, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14.

"I think we played really well beings this is the first time we all played together as a unit," Ihnen said. "We just had to go in there with the confidence that we could do it and work together as a team to get the job done."

The match took a turn for the worst right away. Already trailing 4-0, MW's Carly Paulson went down with an injury and didn't return, leaving the Lady Jays with seven players. RCTC increased its lead to 15-5 on a kill by Ashley Bichel (10 kills), and went on to a 13-point victory.

"I think there was a ton of nerves," Ihnen said of the first game. "There were a ton of girls that this was their first college experience, myself included. There were a lot of jitters. And then we had the injury and everybody was freaking out, we have low numbers the way it is. But I think we really came together as a team to help push points over."

The Yellowjackets continued their momentum into the second game as they took a commanding 20-4 lead. However, MW started to find it's groove. Behind a pair of aces from Becca Sjogren and a kill from Rachael Evans, the Lady Jays went on a 8-1 run and were within nine points, 21-12.

"We called as many timeouts as we're allowed to and we had a little bit of a chit chat and kind of talk, what's not working?," MW head coach Marie Johnson said. "Every time we're hitting, we're hitting into the block, where should we adjust? So we pulled our setter a little bit off the net and started having our sets be a little bit off the net to give us a chance to work around Rochester's block because they have some tall players. They have a very big front row."

The two teams played point for point in the final stretch of the second game, but the Lady Jays couldn't overcome the large deficit in a nine-point defeat.

MW carried that rally into the third game, and after a kill by Ihnen, were within two points of RCTC, 12-10.The Yellowjackets would close out the set and the match on a 13-4 run to take the sweep.

"We're still young, we have two returners from last year's team, so we're getting used to playing together," RCTC head coach Amber Zitzow said. "We were in the Dells over the weekend and it was a tough tournament. We are still learning. I'm OK with that... It's not where we start, it's where we end up."

The Lady Jays (0-1) host Western Wisconsin Tech on Wednesday.

"I think from here, in the first game you have to keep improving," Ihnen said. "We should be doing better and better each game."