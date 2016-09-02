College football: Bluejays have their hands full

WORTHINGTON -- The Minnesota West secondary has its work cut out for it in today’s (Saturday, Sept. 3) MCAC football showdown with Rochester.

The passing combination of James Stovall and Connor Watts connected 10 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 55-41 loss to North Dakota State College of Science. Stovall was 25 of 40 passing for 412 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“They have always been able to score,” West head coach Jeff Linder said. “They’re big and strong and now they’re at home. There’s nothing special to it -- you’ve just got to stop them. They’ve got the ability to score, which we struggled with last weekend. Our defense scored all of our points last week.”

The passing game isn’t the only thing for the Bluejays defense to worry about, as the Yellowjackets can run the ball too. The running game accounted for 116 yards last weekend, and the new coaching staff, led by Eric Waldstein, likes to run out of spread passing formations.

“They like to spread you and get you thinking pass,” Linder said. “They run quite a bit out of a passing formation.”

The Minnesota West offense is going to have to take a big step forward after gaining only 39 yards of total offense and giving the ball away seven times in its 16-4 loss to Itasca last week. If it is going to keep up with the Yellowjackets high-powered attack, the offense needs to clean up the turnover issues.

“We needed to take care of the little things,” Linder said. “It starts with taking care of the assignment alignment, personnel wise. And the other thing is not to turn the ball over. We were right there in that game (against Itasca), and you can’t win the game when you have seven-plus turnovers. You just can’t.”