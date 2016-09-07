WORTHINGTON -- Blessed with several talented hitters, the Minnesota West Community and Technical College volleyball team can attack from a variety of directions. The Lady Jays’ offensive versatility contributed to a 3-1 victory on their home floor Wednesday night against Western Tech.

Nichole Rowe, a 5-7 freshman from Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, led the winners with 13 kills. Hannah Neuman, a 5-11 freshman from Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, had eight kills. And so did 5-10 freshman Katherin Ihnen, another Harris-Lake Park product.

Minnesota West won the first game Wednesday, 25-23, lost the second 21-25, then won two more close games 25-19 and 25-20 to even its early-season record at 1-1. The Jays lost their season opener to a powerful Rochester team.

West head coach Marie Johnson said having a handful of fine hitters makes things easier for her setters. It also keeps opponents guessing.

The Lady Jays, she said, do well when they can run quick offenses, and that requires the setter to set tighter to the net. On Wednesday, West setter Brooklyn Barnett -- who really stepped things up in the fourth game -- was credited with 29 set assists.

“The majority of our points were due to our strong hitters coming up and having accurate passes and clean sets,” Johnson said. “When our setter is able to spread out our sets along the front row, it keeps the other team guessing as to where we’re going with our sets.”

The Lady Jays offense started slowly in the first game, however. Midway through, things started to click. An ace serve by Becca Sjogren gave West a 21-17 lead. A Rowe hit off the hands of a defender later made it 24-22 in West’s favor. A Neuman block secured the 25th point.

The hosts led 6-2 in the second game and Neuman began to pick it up offensively at the net to help the Jays to a 17-10 lead. Western Tech wasn’t able to bounce back after that.

But the third game went the Cavaliers’ way. An ace block by the Cavs’ Stephanie Cox produced a 9-2 Tech lead. Ihnen helped West come back a little bit by controlling the middle, but the comeback could not be sustained.

“We got in a little bit of a funk, and we couldn’t get out of it,” said Johnson.

The Lady Jays, however, reasserted themselves in the fourth game. They allowed a 17-12 lead to become an 18-18 deadlock, but scored the next four points -- highlighted by a Neuman ace hit placed near the back line, then another Neuman point through the hands of two defenders. Rowe later broke a Tech serve for a 23-19 West lead. Tech sent a hit wide for the 24th point, and the 25th was made on a Rowe ace.

It was a good team win. Erin Swenson helped with 23 digs, and Rowe added 12. Swenson also had three ace serves while Barnett, Sjogren and Maggie Wahdan each had two.

Ihnen, one of eight freshmen on the 2016 Lady Jays, is happy with the way the team has formed a good relationship.

“We blend together well. None of us knew each other before we came here, and we have a special bond,” she said.