College football: Bluejays go on road to face Ridgewater

WILLMAR -- The 1-1 Minnesota West Bluejays open their divisional schedule today (Saturday, Sept. 10) as they go on the road to face a Minnesota College Athletic Conference Western Division foe, the 1-1 Ridgewater Warriors in Willmar.

It looks to be a physical battle between two of the top defenses in the conference. Last Saturday, Ridgewater held a Central Lakes team that scored 51 points in Week 1 and received votes for the NJCAA Top 25 to 21 points (in a 21-12 result). Minnesota West, meanwhile, held a high-flying Rochester offensive attack to 26 points.

“Not only is it a game between two good defenses, but we are both very physical,” Bluejays head coach Jeff Linder said. “It should be a fun game to be at. Our goals and what we know we need to have happen is turn the ball over less. The team that wins the turnover battle will win the game.”

The Warriors are equipped to turn the ball over, as defensive back Tavaris Bushner leads the MCAC in interceptions with two in his first two games.

“We need to be aware of playmakers,” Linder said. “It’s important to know where those guys are at.”

The Bluejays do not lack for playmakers themselves. Linebacker Andrew Sorenson is the leading tackler in the country with 35 total tackles in two games -- four more than second place. He had 21 total tackles and four tackles for loss last week against Rochester. Defensive end Kenny Reid is tied for 11th in the nation in sacks with three in the first two games.

“(Sorenson) has been a hard worker,” Linder said. “He does the job. He has a nose for the football. We’ve always had very good linebackers here at Minnesota West. He can be considered a unique one that goes about his business and gets the job done.”

Minnesota West found out this week that its record improved from 0-2 to 1-1 after Rochester had to forfeit its week two 26-8 victory over the Bluejays due to a rules violation.