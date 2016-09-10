ROCHESTER -- The Minnesota West volleyball team dropped two matches at the Rochester tournament on Friday.

The Lady Jays fell in straight sets to North Iowa Area Community College and Williston State.

West lost to NIACC in its first match of the day 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.

Katherin Ihnen led Minnesota West with four kills. Erin Swenson and Brooklyn Barnett each had an ace. Barnett added nine set assists.

“We knew they were an aggressive and competitive program,” Minnesota West head coach Marie Johnson said. “We came out sluggish and had a lack of plays connecting. If we had a great pass, something else was off. It was a matter of trying to get all of the pieces going well at the same time. We were a little less aggressive in the offensive side of things.”

The Lady Jays dropped their second match of the day to Williston State 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.

Barnett had seven set assists and Ihnen had seven digs.

The Lady Jays continue the tournament tomorrow with matches against Hibbing at 9 a.m. and Ellsworth at 11 a.m.

“Every year when we come to rochester, the tournament is early in the season and we see a lot of tough competition,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to see competition we don’t see in the regular season.”