College football: Unbeaten Northland comes to town

WORTHINGTON -- Minnesota West alumni in town for King Turkey Day could be in for a treat today (Saturday, Sept. 17) as Minnesota West faces off with the undefeated Northland Pioneers in Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference Western Division action today at noon at Trojan Field.

The Pioneers sit in a three-way tie atop the division with NDSCS and Ridgewater with a 1-0 record inside the division. Northland is 3-0 overall this season.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays are in a three-way tie at the bottom of the Western division with an 0-1 record after dropping its first in-division game 27-12 to Ridgewater last week.

“We’re playing a very good team that is 3-0,” Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder said. “Numbers-wise, they’re big and quick. We need to take care of our own business. The offense needs to get things established this week. We need to minimize mistakes and put some drives together. That hasn’t happened so far this season yet.”

The offense may have a hard time establishing itself this week, as Northland has the No. 1 defense in the MCAC West. It has allowed only 523 total yards on the season -- with 121 coming on the ground and 402 through the air. Those are totals that some defenses would be happy with allowing in a single game -- and that’s their total in three.

““We need to figure out a way to punch a hole in their armor. We need to minimize those mistakes,” Linder said.

The Bluejays defense, meanwhile, has allowed 822 yards in three games, and forced eight turnovers. Both Minnesota West scores last week against Ridgewater came following interceptions -- one a pick-six by Tyler Kurrasch and the other an interception returned to the one-yard line by Farod Anderson.

The trend could continue today, as Patriots quarterback Peyton Kendrick has thrown eight interceptions and fumbled twice so far this season. If West can force him to continue his struggles holding onto the football, the offense could see some short field again this week.

“Our defense needs to continue to create turnovers like they have all year,” Linder said. “They need to do things to get the offense in a good spot.”

The coach said he is excited for the atmosphere the King Turkey Day in Worthington creates for his football team. He said he always looks forward to seeing the former players and alumni who come into town for the celebration.

“(The football game) is just part of the celebration and part of the attraction to what Worthington has to offer on Turkey Day and we generally get a pretty good crowd,” he said. “There’s quite a few alumni who live around here and come to the games on Turkey Day, including some of my former teammates. It’s fun to see that they are excited to see the team play on Turkey Day and get together.”