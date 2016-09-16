College volleyball: Lady Jays wilt in loss to Fergus Falls

It wasn’t only because of the loss to Fergus Falls 25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, but also the way the Lady Jays performed.

“We walked into the locker room and I don’t think any of the players were happy with how the match went,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we’re always looking for the win, but they know also that they can play much better. We saw spurts of when they played really well together.”

MW, which falls to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the division, struggled to find consistency throughout the match.

“It’s kind of frustrating, but we’re just trying to put it all together,” MW’s Nichole Rowe said. “We were very inconsistent. We’re trying to work on that. We’ll get there.”

Rowe had a solid night at the net, leading the team with eight kills. Katherin Ihnen had seven kills, two ace serves, two blocks and 15 digs.

“It’s a good team effort out there,” Rowe said. “We got some nice passes, so that helps us. We had some good sets.”

Maggie Wahdan had four kills, while Brooklyn Barnett had 22 set assists. Becca Sjogren had two ace serves and Erin Swenson led the team with 16 digs.

MW started out strong in the first game as both teams traded points. With the game tied at 22, the Spartans went on a 3-0 run to close out the win.

“In Set 1, we were ahead majority of the time and Fergus Falls was flustered,” Johnson said. “You could see that. They had some great roll shots and they placed the ball really well tonight. We just did not have our feet moving. As soon as they came back and they took that first set, it definitely gave them some huge momentum.”

FF started the second game with a 6-1 lead, that lead would continue to grow as the Spartans took a 2-0 match lead.

The Lady Jays were able to rebound in the third set. FF led 18-17 late, but behind the serving of Sjogren, MW came storming back to lead 23-18. The Jays closed out the third set to keep the match alive.

“In Set 3, they knew it was do or die,” Johnson said. “I think they even came out a little bit slow in that first set coming off Set 2. But then things started to click and they started to get excited. We definitely did a lot more aggressive hitting in the third set, especially toward the end of it.”

In Game 4, the teams were tied at six early, but Fergus Falls went on a 9-1 run to pull away en route to winning the match.