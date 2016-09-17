Search
    College football: Minnesota West trimmed by Northland, 19-18

    By Doug Wolter Today at 5:28 p.m.

    WORTHINGTON -- The Minnesota West Community and Technical College football team doesn’t play hand grenades.

    So close isn’t good enough.

    The Bluejays, whose only victory this year came on a technicality, were hungry to defeat a 3-0 Northland Pioneers team on King Turkey Day Saturday afternoon.

    They almost did, too.

    Almost.

    The Pioneers prevailed 19-18, overcoming a 12-7 halftime deficit. West fought back after trailing 19-12, scoring the game’s final touchdown with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter. But the extra point was blocked, leaving the Bluejays a point short.

    Neither team found the end zone in the fourth quarter, and the Jays walked off Trojan Field 1-3 -- with their only win the result of a Week Two victory taken away from the Rochester Yellowjackets due to a rules violation.

    The Bluejays came ready to play on Saturday. Their defense, as usual, played well enough to win. Their much-maligned offense moved the football, especially in the first half. Receiver Terrell Price, a 5-11, 175 sophomore from Inkster, Mich., caught two touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Francisco Rodriguez and finished with 100 yards receiving on six receptions.

    But the Jays were whistled for 17 penalties accounting for 112 yards.

