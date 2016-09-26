College football: Slow start comes back to bite Bluejays

BOTTINEAU, N.D. -- A fourth-quarter flurry was not enough for the Minnesota West football team to overcome a slow start in its 38-13 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference loss to Dakota College on Saturday at Les Christian Field in Bottineau, N.D.

The Bluejays trailed 18-0 at halftime and scored both off their touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The final one late in the quarter, with the game out of reach as they trailed 38-6.

“We didn’t get off to a great start,” Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder said. “Offensively they were making adjustments to our defense. They did a good job with that. And then we adjusted. We finished the game strong offensively.”

The first West score came on the first play of the fourth quarter, as quarterback Francisco Rodriguez found Travis Sandberry on a 31-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 24-6. The touchdown was set up by a 58-yard pass from Rodriguez to Kevin Davis Jr. The drive covered 85 yards on four plays.

Then, with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game, Rodriguez found Tyrell Price with a 28 yard touchdown pass to cap a 60-yard drive to make the score 38-13.

Aside from those two drives, the Bluejays offense struggled to stay on the field, converting only 2-of-15 third down tries. The offense finished with 215 yards, with 145 coming on the two long scoring drives.

“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to work on, is sustaining drives,” Linder said. “Not only to keep ourselves in the ballgame but to keep our defense off the field and we struggled with that.”

Bluejays defensive back Farod Anderson intercepted a pass by DC quarterback Ja’Vonte Johnson and returned it 59 yards to the opponents’ 30-yard line, but an illegal block in the back penalty brought the ball back to the West 39. The offense couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, as it went three-and-out, with a sack and two incomplete passes.

“We are pressing too much,” Linder said. “We put so much pressure on ourselves -- we just need to relax. I think the hard work is there and the confidence is there but when you put the pressure on yourself, it’s hard to win.”

Six different Lumberjacks got to the quarterback on five sacks for the Dakota College defense. Nickolas Madourie, Tyler Gay, Shamar Walker, George Matthey, Keishawn Hayden and Michael Stuhldreer each got home.

The Bluejays defense slowed, but did not stop the Lumberjacks’ dynamic receiver Jacob Clair. The wideout -- who led the NJCAA in yards per game, with 131, coming into the game -- caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, while adding a 31-yard punt return touchdown.

The Lumberjacks offense scored on its first drive and didn’t slow down after that. Quarterback Shamond Halbert ran the ball in for a two-yard score to cap off the eight-play, 61-yard game-opening drive.

DC running back Tyrus Shuler added a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Lumberjacks defense added two more first-half points on a safety, taking an 18-0 lead into halftime.

The Bluejays defensive dynamic duo of Andrew Sorensen and Kenny Reid filled the box score again this week. Sorensen racked up 18 tackles, to bring his season total to a nation-leading 78, with one tackle-for-loss and two pass break ups. Reid totaled 11 tackles.

Minnesota West is now 1-4 overall on the season and 1-3 in the MCAC. They take on the 1-4 Minnesota State Fergus Falls on Saturday at 4 p.m.

MW 0 0 0 13 -- 13

DC 8 10 6 14 -- 38