The Minnesota West middle linebacker leads the NJCAA in tackles by a fairly wide margin with 78 in five games -- an average of 15.6 tackles per game. Second place -- held by Jordan Francklin of Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y. -- trails him by 12, with 66.

Sorensen is also tied for third with 12.5 tackles for loss -- trailing Ellsworth’s Ryan Guthrie, who has 14 -- and has three sacks and two interceptions on the season.

“He just goes about his business quietly,” Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder said. “I tell the coaches when we start looking at stats at the end of the day, you don’t even realize that he’s in on that many plays. He just goes about his business. He just does his job.”

Not much of a rah-rah guy, Sorensen leads the Minnesota West defense by his actions.

“I’m not as vocal as some of the other guys are, but I like to lead by example,” Sorensen said. “I like to be a leader by showing, not telling.”

Through five games, his example is pretty good.

He has put up double digit tackle totals in each of his team’s games, including a season-high 21 in Week 2 against Rochester. He also had 14 against Itasca in Week 1, 12 against Ridgewater in Week 3, 13 against Northland in Week 4, and 18 last week against Dakota.

He recognizes that football is a team game, and the first thing he did when asked about his personal success was to praise his teammates.

“I have a really solid defense around around me,” he said. “Having those guys surrounding me helps to open up holes. My defensive linemen are pretty big guys, so having them taking out the offensive linemen helps me out a lot.”

The freshman has clearly not had any trouble carrying over his success on Fridays in high school to the college game on Saturdays. He was a two-time South Dakota all-state selection at linebacker, and is Brandon Valley High School’s all-time leading tackler with 306.

In his senior season with the Lynx, he racked up 120 tackles, nine for loss including six and a half sacks. That followed a junior season in which he had 102 tackles. He says he worked hard in the offseason to make sure he would be able to keep up his production at this level.

“The speed is different,” Sorensen said. “That’s sort of a cliche, but with that transition from high school to college everyone is a lot faster -- linemen, receivers, running backs. I worked pretty hard this offseason to pick up my speed so I wouldn’t be behind.”

His athletic success in high school was not limited to the gridiron. He was also a state champion wrestler and says his grappling background is a major asset on the football field.

“A lot of the hand fighting we do in wrestling helps me get past linemen -- ripping past or chopping hands,” he said. “Me being able to have that close hand-to-hand combat experience has helped me get past people.”

As a senior last year, he won the South Dakota Class A state championship at 220 pounds, defeating Quinn Reimers of Pierre TF Riggs 5-1 in the finals. That win sealed a perfect 45-0 record for the season.

His mat career gave him a mental toughness that he carries over to the field, he says.

“At the end of the day, the team that wins is the one that is more mentally tough,” he said. “The other team could be bigger, faster, stronger, but if you have a tough mindset -- which wrestling helped me get -- that makes you better at football.”

Sorensen will look to carry over his success into his team’s final three regular season games -- a home encounter with Minnesota State Fergus Falls this Saturday at 4 p.m., a road trip to North Dakota State College of Science on Oct. 8, and a home game against Fond du Lac Tribal College on Oct. 15.