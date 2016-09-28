College volleyball: West loses in three tight games

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Each game could have gone either way.

But they all went the Cavaliers’ way, and Western Tech defeated visiting Minnesota West Community and Technical College 3-0 in a college volleyball match Wednesday night.

Tech won on scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 27-25.

“We were really looking for the win tonight,” said Lady Jays coach Marie Johnson. “Working very hard. Just couldn’t put enough together on our side of the net.”

Katherin Ihnen had 15 kills for West and teammate Nichole Rowe added 13. Brooklyn Barnett delivered 34 set assists and Erin Swenson had 19 digs. Ihnen and Rowe were credited with two blocks apiece.

Johnson said the Jays came out slow in the first game but made a late run. The second game was similar to the first. A scrappy Minnesota West team took part in many long rallies but couldn’t close the deal.

West had a good lead most of the way in the third game but Western Tech rallied behind strong serving and aggressive attacks.