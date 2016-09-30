College volleyball: Newcomer Neuman lifts Lady Jays

WORTHINGTON -- One day, while doing homework at home, Hannah Neuman decided she wanted to join the Minnesota West volleyball team.

The Lady Jays are glad she did.

Neuman had nine kills and a pair of ace serves Friday as the Lady Jays earned a 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 victory over Anoka-Ramsey.

“I played in high school a couple years ago and I was like, ‘I want to do this again, I miss it,’” Neuman said. “I was just sitting on the couch doing homework with a friend we were like, ‘I want to join the volleyball team.’ We both kind of looked at each other and we emailed the coach right then and there. We went to watch the game, talked to the coach after, filled out a bunch of paperwork and showed up the next day to practice.”

Neuman, Katherin Ihnen and Nichole Rowe gave the Lady Jays a powerful three-headed attack against the Golden Rams.

“If we don’t have a good pass and a good set, then you can’t have a good hit,” said Ihnen, who had a team-high 15 kills, 17 digs and four blocks. “There’s a lot of credit to my teammates for that. The other team doesn’t know who the ball is going to every time. If you only have one good hitter, they’re going to pick up on that. It’s good that we can separate them out and each person will get a good kill. We have confidence in everybody that they can do that.”

Rowe added seven kills for MW, while Brooklyn Barnett had 37 set assists. Erin Swenson finished with 25 digs.

The first two sets couldn’t have been much closer as neither team led by more than three points as the Lady Jays took a 2-0 lead.

“Set 1 and 2 were very back and forth,” MW head coach Marie Johnson said. “It was nice to see that we could push through that. We have a tendency to let teams jump out ahead of us and then play catch up. We can really push ourselves hard for a while, but we’re still focusing on consistency and keeping that momentum high and our movement high and our energy high and putting it all together.”

A-R jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the third set and took the game. The Rams then used a 5-1 run to start the fourth game.

“Mamma didn’t raise a quitter, we will get it back,” Neuman said. “We are determined to do everything we can to stay with it. We all kind of huddled up and said we want it.”

Minnesota West countered with a 6-0 run midway through to take a lead it would never relinquish to win the match.

“It feels good, it feels like we finally got over a big hump that we’ve been on the downside of,” Ihnen said. “We finally fell over and we’re on the good part now. It definitely feels good. I think bringing a lot of energy and enthusiasm definitely helped. And the confidence knowing that we could go in there and we could get the win definitely was a big booster for us.”