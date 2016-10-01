Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    College football: Late TD sinks Minnesota West's hopes, 35-34

    By Doug Wolter Today at 8:35 p.m.

    WORTHINGTON -- With 42.9 seconds remaining in the football game, M State-Fergus Falls quarterback Jared Olsgaard found Fatah Malone in the right corner of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown pass that gave his team a come-from-behind 35-34 victory over Minnesota West on Saturday.

    It was a game that the Bluejays badly wanted. It was a game that they seemed destined to win. Instead, they are 1-5, with their only victory the result of an ineligibility ruling following an on-field loss to Rochester.

    There might have been a miraculous finish Saturday at Trojan Field. Immediately after losing their lead in the closing seconds, West wide receiver Terrell Price made a remarkable 32-yard catch, with a pair of Fergus Falls defenders draped on him, of a long Francisco Rodriguez pass that set the Jays up at the M State 30-yard line. After the ensuing time-out, West still had two remaining.

    Alas, that’s where the game ended. At the 30, on an incomplete fourth-down pass play.

    Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder kept his comments short in the post-game huddle. Everybody knew how close they’d come -- how hard the team worked for a win.

    “They just work so hard. They just work so stinking hard. And they deserve to win,” Linder said to a reporter. “It’s tough to keep your chin up at this time. We did it in all the facets of the game. And we just couldn’t get it finished.”

    (the complete game story will be posted on Sunday)

    Explore related topics:sportsMinnesota WestCollege footballminnesota west football
    Doug Wolter

    Doug Wolter is the Daily Globe sports editor. He served as sports reporter, then sports editor, news editor and finally managing editor at the Daily Globe for 22 years before leaving for seven years to work as night news editor at the Mankato Free Press in Mankato. Doug now lives in Worthington with his wife, Sandy. They have three children and seven grandchildren. Doug, retired after a lengthy career in fast-pitch softball, enjoys reading, strumming his acoustic guitar and hanging around his grandchildren. He self-publishes original fiction in his spare time. Two of his stories, "The Genuine One" and "The Old Man in Section 129" are being distributed through a national publisher.

    DWolter@dglobe.com
    (507) 376-7328
    Advertisement