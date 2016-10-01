WORTHINGTON -- With 42.9 seconds remaining in the football game, M State-Fergus Falls quarterback Jared Olsgaard found Fatah Malone in the right corner of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown pass that gave his team a come-from-behind 35-34 victory over Minnesota West on Saturday.

It was a game that the Bluejays badly wanted. It was a game that they seemed destined to win. Instead, they are 1-5, with their only victory the result of an ineligibility ruling following an on-field loss to Rochester.

There might have been a miraculous finish Saturday at Trojan Field. Immediately after losing their lead in the closing seconds, West wide receiver Terrell Price made a remarkable 32-yard catch, with a pair of Fergus Falls defenders draped on him, of a long Francisco Rodriguez pass that set the Jays up at the M State 30-yard line. After the ensuing time-out, West still had two remaining.

Alas, that’s where the game ended. At the 30, on an incomplete fourth-down pass play.

Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder kept his comments short in the post-game huddle. Everybody knew how close they’d come -- how hard the team worked for a win.

“They just work so hard. They just work so stinking hard. And they deserve to win,” Linder said to a reporter. “It’s tough to keep your chin up at this time. We did it in all the facets of the game. And we just couldn’t get it finished.”

