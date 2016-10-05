College volleyball: No bread, no victory for Lady Jays

ROCHESTER -- It was just an all-round bad day Wednesday for the Minnesota West volleyball team.

As if losing 3-0 to the Rochester Community College Yellowjackets wasn’t bad enough, the Lady Jays stopped on their way home to Worthington at a Panera Bread restaurant only to be told it was out of sandwiches and soup.

“That’s kind of the night we’ve had,” said West head coach Marie Johnson.

Earlier Wednesday -- on the volleyball court -- the Jays were routed by the Yellowjackets 25-8, 25-13, 25-10.

“They definitely came out very aggressive,” Johnson said of the Jackets. “They had some very powerful hitters that we were not able to get hands on very much.”

Rochester also excelled at reading where the Lady Jays wanted to go with their hits.

Katherin Ihnen had five kills and Hannah Neuman four for the Jays. Ihnen also had two ace serves and eight digs.

Brooklyn Barnett had eight set assists. Erin Swanson chipped in with six digs and Nichole Rowe had two blocks.