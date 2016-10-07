WAHPETON, N.D. -- Minnesota West heads north to Wahpeton, N.D. today (Saturday, Oct. 8) for a Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference showdown with North Dakota State School of Science at 1:30 p.m.

The Bluejays look to get over the hump and bring home a victory this week, after a heartbreaking one-point home loss to M-State Fergus Falls last week.

“The guys have a bad taste in their mouth after the Fergus Falls game and we need to go out and finish the game this week,” Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder said.

The Wildcats are also coming off a loss, falling 30-27 to Dakota College last week. That was the first loss of the season for an NDSCS squad that was ranked No. 11 before the game.

West’s offense will look to carry over its momentum after having by far its best output of the season last week. It scored 34 points, almost doubling its previous season-high of 18. West finally established a running game with Kevin Carter, who ran the ball 15 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. J’Lonte Cook added 45 yards and a score on six carries for the offense, which gained 211 yards on the ground and 160 through the air.

“We have to mix things up (to continue our offensive success),” Linder said. “We have to make throws and complete catches and sustain blocks. Just do the things we did last week that we hadn’t done before that. Last week, we had a 78-yard drive. It’s the best drive we’ve had all season and we need to see more of that to keep our defense off the field.”

The Wildcats’ big-play offense will put the Bluejays defense to the test. NDSCS has the No. 1 scoring offense in the MCAC with 239 points, and trails only M-State Fergus Falls in total yards with 2,615 -- 944 rushing and 1,671 passing.

The game features a showdown between last week’s MCAC Western Division offensive and defensive players of the week.

NDSCS wide receiver Keyon Thomas had five catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half -- last week on his way to becoming the MCAC Western Division offensive player of the week. On the season he has nine catches for 401 yards, with a long reception of 75.

“Science is very talented,” Linder said. “They’re very good athletes -- very quick. It’s gonna be a big challenge. We’re going to have to be at our best.”

Lining up on the other side of the ball, Trey Murdock intercepted three passes and had two pass break-ups for Minnesota West last week, earning himself defensive player of the week honors. His five interceptions on the season rank him third nationally in the NJCAA.

“Last week, the defense played tough. We had seven turnovers; hopefully we can carry that over into this week,” said Linder.

The Bluejays’ disruptive defensive lineman Kenny Reid -- who has 10.5 sacks on the season -- will look to upset the rhythm of the NDSCS passing attack, led by Malik Gaillard, who passed for 412 yards last week against Dakota.