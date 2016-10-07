College volleyball: St. Cloud sweeps Minnesota West

ST. CLOUD -- Host St. Cloud Tech swept the Minnesota West volleyball team Friday, winning on scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17.

Katherin Ihnen had six kills while teammates Hannah Neuman and Nicole Rowe both had four for the Lady Jays. Brooklyn Barnett had 16 set assists.

Erin Swenson led the visitors with 15 digs. Ihnen added 12 and Barnett 11.

Rowe and Neuman each had a pair of blocks.

Minnesota West head coach Marie Johnson said West began strong in each game but allowed St. Cloud to mount some early runs to regain control. Tech also served very well, and the Jays’ serve receiving was not up to standards.

On Wednesday, Minnesota West will host Ridgewater on Meet the Lady Jays Night.