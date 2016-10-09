College football: Turnovers prove costly in Bluejays loss

WAHPETON, N.D. -- Minnesota West hung tight with North Dakota State College of Science in the first and fourth quarters of their Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference football game on Saturday in Wahpeton, but the trouble came in the middle quarters.

NDSCS scored all of its points in the second and third quarters on its way to topping West 31-0.

The Bluejays defense started strong and finished strong, allowing the Wildcats to gain only three yards in the first quarter, and 27 in the fourth. But in between, Science gained 223 of its 253 total yards and put 31 points on the board.

“That the story of the 2016 Bluejays,” Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder said. “We see some bright spots and then we struggle. And most of our struggles have come on the road.”

NDSCS opened the scoring with 10:06 to go in the second quarter with a 40-yard field goal by Lucas Uransel. Then, two-and-a-half minutes later, after a Minnesota West three-and-out, Wildcats QB Nick D’Aquisto connected with Shawn Brown on a 46-yard touchdown pass.

D’Aquisto struck again, finding Deveall McClendon for a 10-yard score to go ahead 17-0 on the final play of the first half.

The score was set up by a Marc Jeter interception of Minnesota West quarterback Francisco Rodriguez. After putting together a 5-play, 40-yard drive, Rodriguez threw the ball to the defender at the NDSCS 10-yard line, and Jeter returned it 71 yards to the West 29.

The Wildcats big-play offense struck again midway through the third quarter, when quarterback Malik Gaillard found Damario Armstrong for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 8:35 to go in the third to extend the lead to 24-0.

Gaillard finished the game 12-for-21 with 121 yards and a touchdown, while D’Aquisto was 8-for-13 with 95 yards and two scores.

Gabriel Sanders scored Science’s final touchdown, when he intercepted a Rodriguez pass and at the Wildcats 36-yard line and took it all the way back for a score. It was Sanders’ second interception of the quarterback who finished the day 11-of-37 for 78 yards with three interceptions.

“The turnovers killed us,” Linder said. “We got down there close to the red zone and they turned the ball over. And all three turnovers led to scores the other way.”

As well as forcing three takeaways in the passing game, Science stifled Minnesota West on the ground, holding the Bluejays to minus-11 rushing yards. West finished the game with 67 yards from scrimmage.

One bright spot for the Bluejays was defensive end Kenny Reid, who racked up three sacks. Andrew Sorensen kept up his tackling tear, totalling 10 tackles.

The Bluejays fall to 1-6, and host Fond Du Lac Tribal in the regular season finale next Saturday at noon. NDSCS is now 6-1 and hosts Itasca next week.

“We just need to keep plugging away,” Linder said. “We’ve got one more game left to prove something to ourselves -- that we are capable of winning games. And hopefully we can get it done.”