Wolter: Lady Jays basketball season looks promising

It was the day of the first real practice for the 2016-17 season.

“Moz” has told me on more than one occasion since last summer that she can’t wait for the upcoming season to start. I know she wasn’t kidding, because since the beginning of the signing period the second-year head coach has been hard at work assembling promising athletes for the winter.

On Monday morning, Hayenga was just as excited as ever.

“I’m very fired-up about the kids I’ve got coming in right now,” she said. “I’ve got 10 coming in, and I think they’re all solid basketball players.”

Last season seemed odd. Two winters ago, longtime Jays head coach Mike Fury, with Moz as his assistant, led the team to the national NJCAA Tournament in Bethlehem, Pa. It was a remarkable year -- a once-in-a-lifetime year -- but a season later Hayenga and the Lady Jays struggled through injuries and a lack of depth. Sometimes, they barely put enough players on the floor.

They finished with a 104-66 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in their first-round MCAC/Region 13 playoff game. Their record was 10-15.

Fortunately for Lady Jays basketball fans, the team returns excellent sophomores in 6-1 post Tanner Gunnink (Edgerton), 5-6 guard Taylor Noid (Howard, S.D.) and 5-7 guard Brenna Kramer (Ellsworth). Gunnink converted on 51.1 percent of her field goals last season and averaged 11.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Noid, a very talented and determined point guard, averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. And Kramer, another fine ball-handler, contributed 4.7 points per game.

The new recruits arrive with solid credentials. Among them are members of the current West volleyball team, Katherin Ihnen (5-10 post, Harris-Lake Park), Brooklyn Barnett (a 5-5 guard for a 24-2 Okoboji team) and Nichole Rowe (5-7, Harris-Lake Park). Other newcomers include Andrea Hinkeldey of Heron Lake-Okabena, an honorable mention All-Daily Globe player who can play either post or forward; Ashlyn Wabbeke (5-10, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton), an excellent outside shooter; Emily Haubrich (5-5, Audubon, Iowa); and Lexi Martens, a transfer originally from Edgerton.

Her senior year, Haubrich led a 16-8 Audubon team in scoring with 14.6 points-per-game and steals with 51, while attempting 126 3-pointers and hitting 80 percent of her free throws. Ihnen led her team in scoring (12.4 points per game) and rebounds (10.3 per game).

Minnesota West should begin the 2016-17 campaign with more than a few highly-developed post players and an ample number of ball-handling guards. They will surely miss Breanna Nelson, an outstanding three-point shooter who is no longer with the team, but Hayenga feels she has a few long-range bombers to choose from.

The team should be quite strong inside.

“I think we’re going to have some mismatches,” Moz said.

She can go with a big lineup, or a speed lineup. She has players who can take it to the basket or connect from outside.

“These kids, they’re fired-up to play basketball, which makes me excited, too,” the coach said.

A new start for the West men

Optimism reigns for the Minnesota West women, and for the men, too. The Bluejays have a new head coach, Kris Babler, who is taking over for the retired Justin Heckenlaible. Babler led the 2014-15 Rainy River Community College team to 17 victories -- which was 14 wins better than the previous season -- and later served as an Army Captain overseas.

The Minnesota West women and men will play their annual alumni games Oct. 22 in Worthington, with the women starting at 3 p.m. and the men starting at 5 p.m.

Hayenga and Babler will also serve as instructors at the Minnesota West 2016 Fundamental Skills Basketball Camp, which runs Sunday nights beginning this weekend through Nov. 20. Whereas many such camps use college students as instructors, this one features several of the area’s top current and former coaches, including Ron Vorwald of Worthington High School, Craig Carlson of Iowa Central Community College, Jerry Schnyders of Southwest Christian High School and Keith Place of Southwest Star Concept High School.

“I think these kids are pretty lucky; for $25 they’re going to get some pretty good knowledge,” said Hayenga.