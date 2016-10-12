College volleyball: Ridgewater wades through Minnesota West

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe Hannah Neuman (6) of Minnesota West taps the ball over the outstretched arms of Ridgewater's Hailey Leiding (2) and Baylie Kubesh (1).

WORTHINGTON -- The scheduler didn’t do the Minnesota West women’s volleyball team any favors when it scheduled Ridgewater on the night of “Meet the Lady Jays Night.”

And the Warriors didn’t do any favors for the Lady Jays on their special evening when they rolled to a 3-0 victory at the Center for Health and Wellness on Wednesday. Ridgewater, the third-ranked team in the nation in NJCAA Division III volleyball, thumped the home team on scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-16.

Afterward, as the Jays signed team posters for their fans, head coach Marie Johnson gave credit where credit was due.

“A very tough team,” she said of the Warriors. “Ridgewater really executed well tonight.”

Led by 5-10 sophomore Hailey Leiding, a Martin County West High School grad, Ridgewater kept enough pressure on the Lady Jays to keep them from generating enough offensive firepower to win a game. Leiding’s powerful hits from the net proved difficult to combat, and her serving was almost as hard to control as her net play.

“The biggest thing I said to our players tonight was about our consistency. At times we were executing well, we were putting all the pieces together,” Johnson said. “But Ridgewater kind of took that momentum away from us, and it was very hard to get it back.”

Katherin Ihnen, a 5-10 freshman from Harris-Lake Park High School, led West in hitting with seven kills while also contributing eight digs and three service aces. Brooklyn Barnett had 11 set assists. Nicole Rowe had seven digs.

Ridgewater led 3-0 in the first game, but upon breaking the Warriors’ first serve, Ihnen served three points to give the Lady Jays a 4-3 advantage. The visitors took control thereafter, taking advantage of Minnesota West’s inconsistency at the net and in the back row.

West’s Rachael Evans won a battle at the net early in the second game to give West an 8-4 lead, but again the Warriors came roaring back. Again, inconsistency hurt -- this time in court coverage. As the Jays allowed several soft hits to fall on open areas of the court, Ridgewater moved into an 11-11 tie. Leiding began to assert herself convincingly at the net and the Warriors moved to a 19-15 lead. A pair of Ihnen serves brought West within three, 24-21, but her her third serve came back and the game’s final point was scored.

Some nifty hitting by Ihnen and Rowe buoyed the spirits of the Lady Jays in Game Three, but the Warriors refused to let up.

After the match, Johnson conceded that Minnesota West, now 2-12 overall and 2-8 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC), needs to step up its game if it is to turn a losing streak in the other direction.

“I definitely think we’re maybe in a little rut,” she said. “It’s a little of a mental block. There haven’t been a lot of wins lately.”

Communication on the floor needs to be intensified, she added. Against the Warriors, the defense at times appeared to be a little slow in reacting.

“It’s just figuring out how to pick each other up,” said the coach.