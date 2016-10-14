College volleyball: Minnesota West loses in three

M State won on scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-18.

Despite the result, West head coach Marie Johnson was pleased with the balance she saw from her front line. Nichole Rowe led the team with eight spike kills while Katherin Ihnen and Hannah Neuman both contributed six.

Brooklyn Barnett accounted for 15 set assists and Erin Swenson had 19 digs. Rowe and Ihnen had 14 digs apiece.

West came out aggressively in the first game but was unable to sustain it. In the second game, Fergus Falls moved out to a 7-1 lead, West bounced back to take the lead, but again the momentum flagged.

“Fergus Falls hit hard and often times around our blockers,” said Johnson.

The hosts led the third game most of the way.