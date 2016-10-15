Search
    College football: Tough year for Minnesota West ends in tough loss

    By Doug Wolter Today at 2:54 p.m.

    WORTHINGTON -- Kenny Reid, Minnesota West’s dynamic sophomore sack specialist from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee, focused his eyes on some distant spot at Trojan Field Saturday afternoon and contemplated what it was like to be a Bluejay for the past two football seasons.

    “I feel like everyone has a journey,” he said. “Journeys aren’t always going to be perfect.”

    The barely blockable sophomore defensive end/amateur philosopher was just minutes removed from West’s final game of the 2016 season. It was another defeat, another star-crossed defeat. The Bluejays, in a battle of 1-6 teams, saw another game they could easily have won slip away in a 6-3 loss to the Fond du Lac Thunder.

    It was an inglorious end for Reid, as well. In his freshman season he recorded 16.5 sacks, and his goal for 2016 was to break the NCAA two-year college record for sacks, which still exists at 24.5.

    Reid didn’t set the sack record, and the Bluejays didn’t accomplish a winning season like Reid and his teammates had hoped for. But the sophomore end said his experience in Worthington will prove well worth it one day.

    “I know this season’s going to build character in me, and onto the next school,” Reid said. “Football always finds a way to teach you something.”

    Saturday’s game against Fond du Lac was a great character builder -- the kind of character builder West has experienced all too often this fall. Mistakes -- bobbled snaps and untimely breakdowns at inexplicable times -- boggled the Jays throughout the game.

    Doug Wolter

    Doug Wolter is the Daily Globe sports editor.

    DWolter@dglobe.com
    (507) 376-7328
