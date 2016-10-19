College volleyball: West drops match to Anoka-Ramsey

Anoka-Ramsey earned a sweep of Minnesota West Wednesday night. Game scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-11.

“We were definitely slow in Set 1,” MW head coach Marie Johnson said. “We came out sluggish. At times, they did play well together. In the second set, we picked it up, especially in the beginning, but we weren’t able to finish. In the third set, we couldn’t get much of anything to happen.”

Nichole Rowe had a team-best nine kills, while Katherin Ihnen had eight kills. Brooklyn Barnett had 22 set assists. Ihnen had 14 digs, while Erin Swenson had 12 digs.

MW faces Itasca and Hibbing today in a tournament before returning home next week to finish out the regular season.