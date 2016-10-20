College volleyball: Lady Jays lose twice in Anoka

“We were looking for two wins today,” said Minnesota West head coach Marie Johnson. “The girls really played well. They moved on the court. But we just allowed the other teams to make fairly significant runs in the middle of the sets, and we were not able to overcome that.”

In the Itasca match, West’s Katherin Ihnen had seven kills while Hannah Neuman had five and Nichole Rowe four. Brooklyn Barnett contributed 18 set assists. Erin Swenson had 12 digs, Christina Galvin nine and Ihnen seven.

Ihnen enjoyed another solid hitting match against Hibbing, finishing with eight kills. Rowe had six and Neuman five.

Barnett had 16 set assists and had one ace serve, as did Neuman. Galvin and Ihnen had 14 digs apiece. Ihnen had three blocks and Rowe two.