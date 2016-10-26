College volleyball: West shows spark against Riverland

Riverland clinched the match in four games, 25-22, 9-25, 25-18 and 25-18.

That second game by the Lady Jays, however, was exceptional.

“That first game, we said we kind of let that one get away, and let’s come out and we have to be much more aggressive,” recalled Johnson. “Smart, clean volleyball in that second set.”

In a first game that was a back-and-forth affair, the Lady Jays succumbed late. They controlled the second game throughout, however, getting a lot of touches on the ball that forced Riverland to resort to more tipping. That didn’t turn the momentum around, however, as West exhibited strong back row play.

Though Riverland won the third and fourth games, West’s balance showed in the final individual statistics.

Katherin Ihnen led the team in kills with 15. Nichole Rowe added eight and Hannah Neuman seven. Neuman and Erin Swenson each had two ace serves. Rowe had 13 digs, Ihnen 11 and Swenson 10. Brooklyn Barnett had 23 set assists.

Minnesota West will conclude its 2016 season on Friday (6:30 p.m.) in Worthington against St. Cloud Tech. Johnson is hoping her team can go out in style, playing consistently from beginning to end.