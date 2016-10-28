College volleyball: Lady Jays fight hard but fall

That’s what head coach Marie Johnson wanted to see.

“Tonight I think it was the most excited they played in a long time,” she said after the match at the school’s Center for Health and Wellness. “They were excited and they played aggressively at the net the whole time.”

St. Cloud Tech (17-10) won the first game 25-21, won the second 26-24, lost the third 18-25 and won Game Four 25-22. In all four games, the Lady Jays started with a lead. In all four games they fell behind at some point, but they never wilted in their determination.

“We played as a team, for sure. It didn’t go our way, but we really wanted it,” said West libero Erin Swenson.

Swenson, a Sibley-Ocheyedan High School graduate who along with Rachael Evans (from Godley, Texas) were the only two sophomores on the team, led the Jays with 22 digs. She also had one ace serve.

Hannah Neuman and Katherin Ihnen each had 10 kills and Brooklyn Barnett had 25 set assists. Ihnen had 14 digs. Neuman had three blocks while Rowe and Ihnen both had two.

Minnesota West led the first game 12-7 but the Cyclones scored nine of the next 10 points to take a 16-13 lead. After the Jays finally broke Tech’s serve, they neglected to take advantage of their opportunity and served long. St. Cloud’s Chloe Callahan drilled an untouched ace hit for the 25th point.

Ihnen served five straight points to give West a 5-0 lead in the second game. St. Cloud Tech pulled ahead 22-21 and scored the clincher on a hard serve from Payton Thompson that Ihnen couldn’t handle.

Minnesota West pulled away from an 18-18 deadlock in the third game helped by strong net play from Ihnen and Neuman.

The two teams were tied at 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in the decisive fourth game. But a good serving run by Chelsea Schroeder moved the Cyclones out to a 19-16 lead. Minnesota West refused to quit, however, and tied it 21-21 before bowing out.

“Our first two (games) weren’t as clean as they needed to be,” said Johnson. “We had a decent number of missed serves, and that kind of hurt us. The third game, we stayed excited and motivated the whole set.”