The Bluejays fell to Cedar Valley College, Texas, 102-79, at the Center for Health and Wellness.

“We came out and shot poorly early in the game,” said first-year head coach Kris Babler. “We were 3-for-15 with our 3-pointers in the first half, and with the pace that we play, it hurt.”

Before the season began, Babler remarked that he is very happy with the freshman class that he recruited. He suggested, however, that there might be growing pains this year with his recruits and with their ability to adjust quickly to the coach’s aggressive, up-tempo style of play.

That much seemed evident Tuesday night, though a few Bluejays finished with solid scoring numbers.

Trevoris Waugh, a freshman from Miami, scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-13 from the field and 2-of-2 at the free throw line. Jayden Hampton, a freshman from Fayetteville, Ark., had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 at the line. Sophomore Jeremy Joseph had 11 points and Dante Cordier, another freshman, scored 10.

As a team, Minnesota West connected on just 36.5 percent of its field goals compared to 45.2 percent for Cedar Valley.

“Physically, they were much bigger. They hurt us inside,” said Babler.

JF Thomas scored 20 points for Cedar Valley, which like West was playing its first game of the season. Four other Valley players scored in double figures.

The Texas team out-rebounded West 54-48 (Waugh led the Jays with eight) and took advantage of 26 West turnovers.

“What it was is just a lot of freshman mistakes,” Babler summed up. “I’m not down on these guys at all. They’re just in a position to learn.”

Cedar Valley 57 102Minnesota West 35 79CEDAR VALLEY (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Baker 0-0-1-1, Blunson 1-2-2-9, Stewart 1-1-2-7, Abdul-Alim 0-0-1-1, Thomas 0-9-2-20, Johnson 1-4-0-11, Kennedy 4-0-4-16, Rockett 0-8-1-17, Mumphrey 0-5-4-14, Milligan 0-0-1-1, Jones 0-2-1-5. Totals 7-31-19-102.

MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Chol 0-1-0-2, Cordier 1-1-5-10, Harcula 2-0-0-6, Hampton 1-4-3-14, Snelling 0-0-2-2, Hesebeck 0-0-4-4, Adams 1-0-0-3, Joseph 3-1-0-11, Ramos 0-3-0-6, Cater 0-1-0-2, Waugh 2-6-1-19. Totals 10-17-15-79.