So a year ago, when she was a freshman on Minnesota West’s basketball team, she was a pass-first point guard.

“She probably got yelled at more than anyone because she wouldn’t shoot the ball,” MW head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “I said, ‘What a luxury, all you’re getting chewed out is because you won’t shoot.’ At the end of the year, both (assistant coach) Jes (Hermeling) and I just harped on her to take it to the basket. I think she’s starting to do that.”

Noid took the scolding to heart.

“I was just never a shooter,” she said. “That’s what I’m going to work on this year, too, when I’m open, take the open shot. And not miss it and be like, ‘OK, I’m done.’ I need to work on if I miss it, I need to work harder to make the next one.”

The speedy guard scored 11.8 points per game a season ago. She also averaged 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

“She’s obviously going to be a huge key for us,” Hayenga-Hostikka said of Noid. “As she goes, we go.”

As one of three sophomores returning, Noid is looking to be an even bigger part of the offense.

“I think I have to have confidence in myself,” she said. “Moz (Hayenga-Hostikka) has confidence in me. I think the team has confidence in me too. I think I just need to find that in myself. I found that toward the end of the season. I can shoot the ball and I can penetrate and kick if I need to. That’s what I’m going to start earlier in the season, penetrate, kick and go to the hoop more.”

When Noid dishes the ball, she’ll have plenty of options, starting with Tanner Gunnink, who averaged a double-double last year (12 points, 10 rebounds). Post players Katherin Ihnen and Andrea Hinkeldey will provide a three-headed monster in the low-block.

“Depending on which team we’re going to have, we might have our guards with 20 points and our posts with two or four,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “The next night, our posts might have 20 points. I think those three are three legitimate fives. We lots of times don’t have one true five. It’s a learning curve for me to have depth in the post. But I think we’ll be able to do some fun things offensively and defensively.”

On the outside, returning sophomore Brenna Kramer will look to have a key role on both ends of the floor.

“Brenna can hit any open shot,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “She’s one of those kids where you can count on Brenna all the time. She’s just steady. She may not show up in the stat line as having 20 points, but she’s very smart and she’s just a calming presence on the floor.”

Freshman Emily Haubrich will see time at point guard and shooting guard, while Brooklyn Barnett will also be a shoot guard. Ashlynn Wabeke could play anywhere from shooting guard to center.

“These kids are all just solid basketball players,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “Each one of them was very successful in high school. I think part of what we do right now is find your roles. I think we have some great size this year, so we can go big, but we can also switch it around and go quick and fast.

“At some point we’re probably going to have to find our identity just a little bit, but it’s kind of nice to be able to not always be slow and be pounding. I always like to run a gun a little bit, so we’ll do some of that for sure.”

With eight on the roster, staying healthy will be a big factor this season.

“We had small numbers last year too, but we’re going to have to stay healthy and keep working together,” Noid said. “I think we have the potential to be very good if we work together and stay calm during hard times.”

The Lady Jays open their season at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home. Friday and Saturday is the annual Sanford Worthington Basketball Classic, giving MW three home games in the first week.

“I’m very optimistic,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “I just think the sky could be the limit. Health is going to be huge, but I’m fired up to get to play some real games and see exactly what we can do.”