College basketball: Lady Jay women coast; men fall

It can sometimes take weeks for a freshman to feel comfortable making the transition to the college basketball game.

For Andrea Hinkeldey, she needed all of seven seconds -- the exact time it took the Lady Jay freshman to score her first collegiate basket.

“I think it’s easy to be comfortable around my teammates because I know they have my back and if I need help, they are going to get open and be there for me,” Hinkeldey said. “Just being able to know that my teammates are there for me makes it easier to be comfortable. You don’t think as much, you just go with the flow and do what you know how to do.”

Before her first collegiate game, Hinkeldey said she was nervous. It didn’t show as she finished with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

“Before the game, I was in the locker room and I was sweating. I couldn’t stop sweating I was so nervous,” she said. “I kept looking at everybody and asking them if they were nervous. After warm-ups we went in with like seven minutes left and my nerves were gone. But before that, I was crazy nervous, worse than in basketball in high school.”

The Lady Jays started out strong and led 22-10 after the first quarter as the combination of Hinkeldey and Tanner Gunnink gave MW an early advantage. A pair of jumpers by Ashlynn Wabeke (18 points) late in the second quarter gave the Lady Jays a 45-21 lead at halftime.

“I would say for our first time out, I’m extremely pleased,” MW head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “I just told them, I was looking here, trying to find something I could complain about after Game 1. I just thought we did a great job.”

MW used an 11-0 run to increase the lead to 34 points in the fourth quarter and closed out the victory.

“I think we played really good,” Hinkeldey said. “I think that coming out for our first game, we definitely showed a lot of people what we have. Everything was clicking really well. If we can do that, there’s not going to be many teams that can stop it.”

LPTC 10 21 42 54Lady Jays 22 45 66 82LPTC (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Muniz 3-4-1-18, Benally 2-0-0-6, Lucero 0-2-2-6, Frenchman 2-2-1-11, Sampson 0-0-1-1, Kalisek 0-2-0-4, Graham 0-4-0-8. Totals 7-14-5-54. LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Noid 2-3-0-12, Haubrich 0-2-1-5, Kramer 0-1-0-2, Barnett 0-0-4-4, Gunnink 0-4-0-8, Hinkeldey 0-10-0-20, Wabeke 4-3-0-18, Ihnen 0-6-1-13. Totals 6-29-6-82.

For the second game in a row, the Minnesota West men’s team gave up 102 points. And for head coach Kris Babler, that’s too many.

“It’s the manner we gave up 102 points; we want to play with pace, but when we’re turning the ball over and taking some bad shots, I would say that I have a little higher expectations for this group than that,” Babler said.

The Bluejays (0-2) started off strong and led midway through the first half. However, the Warriors answered with a 12-2 run to take an eight-point lead with six minutes left in the first half. West wouldn’t lead again.

“Repeatedly, this is becoming a theme that we have guys who are just making mental mistakes right now that college basketball players can’t make,” Babler said. “I know these are things that we have to work through, we see improvement and we see flashes, we just don’t see consistency.”

The Bluejays were able to make a dent in the lead early in second half, getting the deficit down to seven points (58-51). But back-to-back baskets by LPTC’s Brandon Stapleton pushed the advantage back to double figures. Again in the final six minutes, MW looked as if it had one final push. Following a 3-pointer by Brandon Harcula (10 points), the home team had the deficit down to 10 points. But the Warriors again had an answer, scoring 16 of the next 18 points to close out the victory.

“Guys just lose focus,” Babler said. “It’s one breakdown that leads to two breakdowns that leads to three breakdowns. Teams that are a little bit more mentally tough, more veterans teams that I’ve coached, they make a mistake and they can recover.”

Jayden Hampton finished with 26 points for the Bluejays, while Kuol Chol had 20. Trevoris Waugh scored 12.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are home Friday against Northwestern JV.

LPTC 46 102BLUEJAYS 36 89LPTC (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Walker 1-5-3-16, Cleveland 0-2-0-4, Stapleton 0-7-5-19, Parkman 1-6-1-15, Clinton 0-3-6-12, Lipscombe 0-1-0-2, Bearskin 4-1-3-17, Bass 0-2-5-9, Malloy 2-1-0-8. Totals 8-28-22-102.BLUEJAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Chol 2-5-4-20, Harcula 2-1-2-10, Hampton 1-7-9-26, Hesebeck 0-2-1-5, Adams 0-1-2-4, Joseph 2-0-1-7, Ramos 0-2-1-5, Waugh 1-4-1-12. Totals 8-22-21-89.