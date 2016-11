College basketball: Lady Jays roll

“We really got out and put pressure, and forced some steals,” said West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka. “We did a really great job of getting out on the break, making passes.”

Katherin Ihnen scored 22 points and Andrea Hinkeldey added 17 for the Lady Jays. Tanner Gunnink added 13 points.

Ihnen, Hinkeldey and Gunnink were also strong in the rebounding department, getting 11, 10 and seven respectively. Taylor Noid, who had five points, also had seven rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.

As a team, the Lady Jays had 25 steals and 26 assists.

“They had a real hard time matching up with us,” said Hayenga-Hostikka about the Jays’ superior size.

Lady Jays 21 37 54 83

Crown College 11 15 19 22

LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Noid 0-2-1-5, Haubrich 2-1-0-8, Kramer 0-4-0-8, Barnett 1-1-0-5, Gunnink 0-6-1-13, Hinkeldey 0-8-1-17, Wabeke 1-0-2-5, Ihnen 0-8-6-22. Totals 4-30-11-83.

CROWN COLLEGE (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Crowns 1-1-0-5, Szczyrbak 0-3-3-9, Williamson 0-0-1-1, Warnes 0-1-0-2, Katona 1-1-0-5. Totals 2-6-4-22.