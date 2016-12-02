College basketball: Women win, men lose

Things didn’t go nearly as well for the Bluejay men, who fell 101-66 to the Voyageurs.

Both teams are in action again today at Hibbing, with the women starting at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3 p.m.

Not much slowed either team’s offense, with the Lady Jays taking advantage of their size advantage and the Voyageurs taking advantage of their quick guards.

The Jays prevailed, however, as Emily Haubrich -- a freshman guard from Carroll, Iowa -- led the way with 20 points. Katherin Ihnen scored 18 points, Tanner Gunnink 16, Ashlynn Wabeke 15 and Andrea Hinkeldey 10.

“Very much up and down,” West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka described the action. “We had some great mismatches on the offensive end. But there were other issues on the defensive end. Those three guards, boy, they were quick.”

Tashiara Sheftall enjoyed a stellar game for Rainy River, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Zilawn Mobley had 27 points and Cassie Tomczak 16.

Ihnen and Gunnink had 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for Minnesota West.

Lady Jays 18 41 75 92Rainy River 17 36 60 81LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Noid 0-2-5-9, Haubrich 2-6-2-20, Kramer 0-0-2-2, Barnett 0-1-0-2, Gunnink 0-8-0-16, Hinkeldey 0-5-0-10, Wabeke 2-4-1-15, Ihnen 0-5-8-18. Totals 4-31-18-92.RAINY RIVER (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Sheftall 1-5-2-15, Mobley 2-8-5-27, Tomczak 4-2-0-16, Cherry 0-2-1-5, McQueen 0-4-0-8, Parendo 2-2-0-10. Totals 9-17-8-81.

Davarius Wright scored 21 points and Ray McCullough scored 18 as Rainy River rained all over the Bluejays. The Voyageurs led by 21, 57-36, at halftime and never looked back.

“We came down and took quick shots and made some turnovers,” said Minnesota West head coach Kris Babler.

Rainy River, meanwhile, converted lots of easy shots inside. The Voyageurs were clearly the more disciplined team, Babler said.

Minnesota West got 16 points from freshman guard Jayden Hampton. Kuol Chol had 13 points, Trevoris Waugh 11 and Darin Hesebeck 10.

As a team, Minnesota West converted only 24 of 76 shots from the field, which included 4-for-26 from 3-point range. That was contrasted with Rainy River’s 42-for-87 from the field.

Bluejays 36 66Rainy River 57 101BLUEJAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Chol 0-5-3-13, Harcula 0-1-2-4, Hampton 2-3-4-16, Ochothow 0-0-1-1, Snelling 0-0-1-1, Hesebeck 0-4-2-10, Joseph 0-1-1-3, Carter 0-2-0-4, Waugh 1-4-0-11, Ramos 1-0-0-3. Totals 4-20-14-66.RAINY RIVER (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Watts 1-3-1-10, Nash 0-4-0-8, McCullough 6-0-0-18, Rodriguez 1-0-0-3, Jones 0-2-1-5, Scott 0-2-0-4, McAdoo 0-1-0-2, Johnson 0-6-0-12, Wright 3-6-0-21, Butler 0-4-2-10, Upshaw 2-1-0-8. Totals 13-29-4-101.