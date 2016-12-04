Both teams are back at it again on Friday and Saturday with double headers with Fond du Lac and Central Lakes before taking a break for the holidays until Jan. 2.

“We have an opportunity to end the first half of our season on a high note with a good Fond du Lac team and Central Lakes coming to town,” Babler said. “Hopefully we can continue our success moving forward.”

Major contributions from a pair of local players led the Minnesota West men to victory over Hibbing. Bluejays freshman guard Gbrown Ochothow from Worthington led the team in scoring with 15 points, while freshman forward Darin Hesebeck followed closely behind with 12 and brought down seven rebounds.

“The contributions that Gbrown Ochothow and Darin Hesebeck made really stood out,” West head coach Kris Babler said. “We haven’t had big expectations for those guys this year. They just have continuously improved and had humble workman-like attitudes. And all of a sudden good things happened for them on Sunday.”

Minnesota West finally started to play selfless basketball and moved the ball around better, Babler said. And it paid off for the whole team as six players scored in double digits -- Jayden Hampton (13), Kuol Chol (11), Trevoris Waugh (11), Jeremy Joseph (10), as well as Ochothow and Hesebek.

“If they came out with this sort of effort and focus a few weeks ago, we’d have a few more wins by now,” the coach said. “It was an encouraging to see.”

The Bluejays trailed at halftime, after the Cardinals hit a few late shots to take the lead. But they dominated the second half, outscoring Hibbing 42-30 after the break.

Minnesota West 32 74Hibbing 36 62MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Chol 1-4-0-11, Hampton 1-2-4-13, Ochothow 2-4-1-15, Hesebeck 0-6-0-12, Joseph 0-5-0-10, Carter 0-1-0-2, Waugh 1-4-0-1. Totals 5-26-5-74.HIBBING (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Landry 0-2-4-8, Musburger 0-3-0-6, Kittel 0-5-2-12, Herzing-Wren 3-1-4-15, Neal 1-4-0-11, Flowers 1-2-0-7, Evans-Scott 3-0-0-3. Totals 6-17-10-62.

The Lady Jays went into halftime with a lead 39-35 lead, but didn’t feel like they played their best basketball. They turned it on in the second half, holding Hibbing to 16 points, including only six in the fourth quarter, while rolling to 36 points of their own.

“In the first half we struggled a little bit,” Minnesota West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “We just had that four point lead at the end of the first half, but we had to pick it up in the second. We had 39 points but had some turnovers and some things weren’t clicking really well. We came out and made a real effort to shore up our defense a little bit after halftime.”

Lady Jays guard Taylor Noid had perhaps her best outing of the season, scoring 15 points with eight assists and six rebounds.

Andrea Hinkldey grabbed 12 rebounds while Ashlynn Wabeke had nine and Katherin Ihnen had nine for a Minnesota West squad that out-rebounded the Cardinal 59-41.

“Hibbing was big,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “A lot of times we’ve had an advantage with our three posts, but they were just as big if not bigger than us, and we outrebounded them.”

Minnesota West 16 39 56 75Hibbing 15 35 45 51MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Noid 2-3-3-15, Haubrich 3-3-0-15, Gunnink 0-5-0-10, Hinkeldey 0-5-2-12, 0-2-2-6, 0-2-0-4, Ihnen 0-5-3-13. Totals 5-25-10-75.HIBBING (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Kittel 1-0-1-4, Clement 0-4-1-9, Johnson 1-0-0-3, Lemke 0-0-1-1, Gordon 2-1-0-8, Kudis 0-0-4-4, Wardas 0-0-3-3, Justison 0-0-1-1, Schmit 0-0-0-0, 32 0-4-0-8, Nicholson 2-2-0-10, Fultz 0-0-0-0. Total 6-11-11-51.