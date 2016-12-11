College basketball: Minnesota West splits doubleheader

There was finally some room for Minnesota West’s outside shooters. And they made the most of it.

“That was nice,” MW sophomore Brenna Kramer said. “It was different because normally we come away with the posts scoring a lot because they are really good down there. It was nice they were able to kick it out this game.”

Kramer scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3.

“We got it to our posts a lot and when the defense collapsed, they did a good job of kicking it out and just good ball movement and good teamwork out there,” Kramer said.

Andrea Hinkeldey had 16 points and 15 rebounds for MW, which outrebounded the Raiders 57-33. Katherin Ihnen finished with 11 rebounds, including six offensively.

Emily Haubrich added 18 points for MW. With Taylor Noid (10 points) limited due to foul trouble, Haubrich dished out a team-high five assists while filling in at point guard.

“It’s easier when Taylor is point guard, but Moz (MW head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka) wants me to step up and be the point guard,” Haubrich said. “With my shots, in the first half I wasn’t really into it, but I just got in a groove and put them up and contributed for my team. They prepared well. They didn’t want Katherin to get the ball inside, so that just opened us up. Just being able to be set and shoot it and know you made it was a really good feeling for once.”

The Raiders were determined to stop the Lady Jays’ inside game, playing a zone that plugged the paint.

“I’ve been waiting for this game,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “I knew this was coming. I hope everybody watches this film and go ahead and take away the inside, our guards are very capable.”

MW shot 32% (10 of 31) from beyond the arc in the contest.

“We came out and they were kind of slower tempo, so we just put the throttle on and went with it,” Haubrich said. “Our 3-pointer shooters, like Brenna, had a fantastic night, so it was nice to have them.”

With a short turnaround following Friday night’s game, West didn’t show any signs of fatigue, starting the game on a 15-2 run. They led 23-8 after the first quarter.

“We kept the intensity up. In the second quarter, we kind of died down a little bit. But Moz gave us a good pep talk at halftime to get us going again,” Kramer said. “We just had good hustle, good fast breaks and we passed the ball really well. We just worked together well.”

West led 37-23 at halftime, but used a 15-0 run in the third to take a 59-32 lead after three quarters.

The Lady Jays improve to 8-1 this season and will be at Gustavus Adolphus today. They then have a break until Jan. 2.

“I think coming back from break we’ll be just fine,” Haubrich said. “We’ll keep the momentum from this great season we’re already having.”

Central Lakes 8 23 32 55Minnesota West 23 37 59 86CENTRAL LAKES (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Lupa 1-1-2-7, Spar 1-4-2-13, King 0-1-1-3, Beetso 1-7-5-22, Miller 0-1-8-10. Totals 2-15-18-55.MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Noid 0-4-2-10, Haubrich 3-3-3-18, Kramer 5-2-1-20, Barnett 1-0-0-3, Gunnink 0-3-1-7, Hinkeldey 0-7-2-16, Wabeke 1-0-2-5, Ihnen 0-3-1-7. Totals 10-20-12-86.

Every time Minnesota West made a run at Central Lakes, the Raiders had an answer.

“I thought the guys did a lot of great things,” MW head coach Kris Babler said. “The shots just didn’t fall. Central Lakes hit when they were open and it seemed like when we were open, they hit back iron. Or we’d have a great defensive possession and they’d beat us to a loose ball.”

TrayVon Lackey (game-high 23 points) hit a triple to start the game for CL to give it a 3-0 lead. The Raiders never trailed.

MW, which was coming off a victory the night before, tied the game at 11-all after Jayden Hampton (12 points) hit a 3 and Jeremy Joseph (14 points) hit a jumper.

“Part of the trouble with having 10 guys is the back to backs are really tough,” Babler said. “We came out and did the same thing last weekend in Hibbing missing shots. I’m not overly concerned about the results tonight. I thought they did a lot of great stuff. We were always hanging around in a position where if a couple fall, we’re right back in it. This loss is a better loss than some of the other ones we had.”

The Raiders slowly built a lead, and following a 3 by Shyheem Murray, took a 33-18 advantage.

Joseph answered with a triple and TreVouris Waugh (10 points) scored off an offensive rebound to start an 11-2 run to pull within six. The Raiders responded and took a 48-34 lead at the break.

CL built its biggest lead of the night (52-35) right out of halftime, but MW wasn’t going quietly and started to chip away at the lead. Waugh hit a shot inside and Kuol Chol (10 points) hit a 3 and followed with a free-throw to start the comeback. Joseph hit a 3 and Hampton converted a three-point play before Brandon Harcula (10 points) made a 3 and Kevin Carter made a layup to cut the deficit to seven.

That would be as close as the Bluejays would get as the Raider defense started to clamp down on West.

“There were possessions where that was definitely the case,” Babler said of the Raider defense. “That’s part of that skill part. Guys not being entirely confident in handling the basketball to their left, to their right, with pressure, without, which is stuff you can work on.”

Central Lakes slowly pulled away in the final minutes to take the 15-point victory.

“The team is in a good spot,” Babler said. “They are focused, everybody is committing to what we’re doing. The effort was high, it’s just about becoming better basketball players now, which you have to feel pretty good about. These guys are working hard and playing team basketball. The plays will come.”

MW is off until Jan. 2.

“Guys missed opportunities tonight,” Babler said. “The hope is they go off on their break and refresh their legs and get shots up and get in the weight room and come back energized for (Dakota County) on Jan 2.”

Central Lakes 48 84

Minnesota West 34 69

CENTRAL LAKES (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Heinsius 0-0-1-1, McGee 0-1-1-3, Washington 0-1-0-2, Russell 2-0-0-6, Lackey 2-2-13-23, Flannigan 1-0-0-3, Kornbaum 0-5-2-12, Murray 3-0-0-9, Boyd 0-1-2-4, Fuller 1-7-4-21. Totals 9-17-23-84.

MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Chol 1-1-5-10, Harcula 1-2-3-10, Hampton 1-1-7-12, Ochothow 0-1-2-4, Joseph 4-1-0-14. Ramos 0-1-3-5, Carter 0-2-0-4, Waugh 0-5-0-10. Totals 8-1-20-69.