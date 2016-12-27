After rough start, Minnesota West men are aiming high

Eyebrows were raised after the Bluejays lost their first five games -- some of them by big margins as players struggled mightily to find the basket.

Since then, Minnesota West has gone 2-2. The Bluejays got their first win against Hibbing, 74-62, as area players GBrown Ochothow (15 points) and Darin Hesebeck (12 points, seven rebounds) led the way. Then, in an 85-81 victory over Fond du Lac, another freshman, Kuol Chol, became the hero after scoring eight points in the final minute and 40 seconds.

It’s too early to leave the Bluejays for dead, Babler said Tuesday morning from his campus office.

“They’re starting to get a chip on their shoulder. … There’s still a lot of basketball to play,” he pointed out.

Babler has achieved a well-earned reputation for turning programs around. In the 2014-15 campaign, he took over the Rainy River team and led it to 17 victories after a three-win campaign from the season before. He’s confident the Minnesota West men are on their way up. It just might take a little more time than he first envisioned it.

After a lengthy holiday layoff, Minnesota West will get back into action Monday at home (7:15 p.m.) against Dakota County Technical College. Babler can hardly wait.

“We are going in the right direction,” he said.

How so?

“I just hear more positive encouragement from the guys. I see my guys doing things that winning teams do,” he maintains. “I see a greater willingness to pass. More trust is being built. Assist numbers are up, turnover numbers are down. A lot of guys are putting in extra work. More guys are picking each other up. You see some genuine happiness for teammates doing things well.”

It’s important to remember, said Babler, that college basketball isn’t high school basketball. College freshman are generally “on their own” for the first time in their lives. They don’t have their parents nearby for daily encouragement. Class work can be an adjustment in itself. For southern players (West freshmen hail from Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas and Nevada, to name a few), even the cold Minnesota climate can be an issue to overcome.

A lot of kids come to a two-year college thinking about little more than how they can use it as a springboard to a four-year institution. Then they learn, according to Babler, “You cannot get to that level without being a team player.”

Babler had to make his own adjustments since arriving at Worthington. He lost 12 commitments from student-athletes unable to find housing.

“We just really got stung by the housing situation here. Early on, I knew this would be a team that would take some time,” Babler said.

For those who did enroll, basketball-related adjustments continue.

Chol -- a first-year player from Ames, Iowa -- is a very talented 6-5 guard who had never played the point before. He’s playing it now, and while becoming accustomed to all its intricacies, he can only become successful while keeping his considerable emotions under control.

Another West freshman, guard Brandon Harcula, is described by Babler as almost the ideal motion player, a player who pump-fakes well and has a nice shooting stroke. But he struggled with his shooting right off the bat. To find his rhythm (and it’s starting to pay off now), he’s taking lots of extra shots in practice.

Another Bluejay freshman, Inver Grove Heights forward Jordan Snelling, is described by Babler as one of his smartest, hardest-working players. Snelling has yet to produce what he’s capable of during games, however, Babler said. More focus is needed.

It’s coming, Babler said.

The first-year West mentor admitted Tuesday that he, too, has been a little surprised at the poor team shooting he witnessed early in the season. “For some of our guys, they shot a little better in practice than they did under the lights,” he said.

But although it’s taken this group a little longer to click, Babler remains confident, saying, “I really do think we have turned the corner.”

Patience is key, not only for the players, but for Babler, too. For his part, he’s careful not to push too hard.

“I’m not really a yeller or a screamer. I allow individuals to fail and learn that way,” he said. “I treat men like men. Sometimes that freedom is hard to understand right away … Some people don’t like responsibility. But once they get it, they seem to embrace it.”