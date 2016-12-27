Baseball clinic at Minnesota West

Instruction will be for students in grades 5-12 from Jan. 17 through Feb. 28, from 7-9 p.m. at the Minnesota West gymnasium. Cost is $90 for the hitting clinic and $150 for the throwing and hitting clinic.

Minnesota West head baseball coach T.D. Hostikka is serving as camp instructor as well as former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Robles and former Ecuadorian National Baseball Team member Felipe Giler.

Hostikka’s Bluejays set the school single-season wins record in 2016, were seventh in the nation in team batting average and first in the nation in stolen bases.

Robles is a certified trainer and has worked with the Driveline throwing program. He has also worked with high school and college players helping them prepare for scholarship opportunities and the pro draft.

Giler was named MVP as catcher on the Ecuadorian team and was Player of the Year several times at third base. He has extensive experience coaching baseball at all levels.

The Minnesota West hitting clinic will include instruction on the baseball swing, power production and approach. The throwing clinic will be using the Driveline program, which has been established to increase arm health, strength and velocity. Mechanics, and pitching with intent, will be stressed.