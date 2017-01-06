That’s good for the Minnesota West men’s basketball team, which lost a 116-69 contest to Central Lakes Friday night at the Central Lakes Classic in Brainerd. But the Bluejays hope to bounce right back today with a 2 p.m. game against Vermilion.

In the first game Friday, the Minnesota West women defeated Central Lakes 83-64.

Today, the Lady Jay women play Vermilion at noon.

Lady Jays 83, Central Lakes 64

The Minnesota West women moved to 10-2 on the season by overcoming a sluggish start against Central Lakes and firming things up with sturdy defense in the third quarter.

Not only did the Lady Jays eventually win by 19 points; they put six players in double figures. Katherin Ihnen finished with 16 points. Taylor Noid had 15, Tanner Gunnink 14, Andrea Hinkeldey 12, Emily Haubrich 11 and Ashlynn Wabeke 10.

Noid had 10 assists and Haubrich had seven. Ihnen and Hinkeldey both had 10 rebounds.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair. West’s defenders sometimes lost track of the Central Lakes shooters.

“We beat ‘em pretty good down here (earlier this season),” said West head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka. “So you always tell them it’s usually a different game on the road.”

In the third quarter, however, the Jays’ defense fared better. Central Lakes, which converted seven of 14 3-point shots in the first half, didn’t get a three in the third quarter.

Cheyenne Johnson led Central Lakes with 29 points.

Lady Jays 19 36 58 83Central Lakes 17 34 47 64LADY JAYS (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Noid 2-4-1-5, Haubrich 2-1-3-11, Kramer 1-0-0-3, Barnett 0-1-0-2, Gunnink 0-7-0-14, Hinkeldey 0-4-4-12, Wabeke 2-2-0-10, Ihnen 0-6-4-16. Totals 7-25-12-83.CENTRAL LAKES (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Johnson 5-6-2-29, Lupa 0-3-1-7, Spar 0-1-4-6, Peterman 1-0-0-3, Beetso 1-0-2-5, King 0-1-0-2, Miller 2-3-0-12. Totals 9-14-9-54.Central Lakes 116, Bluejays 69

Central Lakes had a good start, leading 12-3. The Raiders never looked back.

To be fair, the Jays were not at full strength. Kuol Chol, who was ejected in the team’s previous game, Monday, due to a late-second half technical foul, was not allowed to play on Friday. West missed the 6-5 guard. Another player with length, 6-6 Darin Hesebeck, didn’t play after spraining his ankle in Monday’s game.

Chol will be back today, and maybe Hesebeck.

In the meantime, Minnesota West got 18 points from GBrown Ochothow and 14 from Brandon Harcula. Both players were 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Head coach Kris Babler was especially pleased with the play of Ochothow, a freshman guard from Worthington.

“He might’ve played his best game of the year,” said the coach.

But turnovers hurt the Bluejays Friday night. The Jays were stagnant, at times, on the wing, and the guards ran themselves into a buzzsaw.

“We shot the ball just fine when we didn’t dribble into three defenders,” Babler said.

Bluejays 24 69Central Lakes 50 116