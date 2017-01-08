Trailing by a point, Hampton, who led all scorers with 25 points, was fouled going for a defensive rebound and was awarded two shots. He executed the free throws perfectly to win the game, despite having missed an open jumper that would have given his team a lead on the previous possession.

“The guys didn’t get their heads down,” Bluejays head coach Kris Babler said. “They didn’t give up. They just kept playing hard and went for it.”

Hampton’s free throws capped off a game-long Minnesota West comeback. The Bluejays trailed by 11, 21-10 in the first quarter and clawed their way out of the hole, slowly decreasing the deficit until taking the lead at the end.

“We took it a possession at a time,” Babler said. “The guys played team ball throughout. It was refreshing and great to see.”

After sitting out the Bluejays’ game against Central Lakes on Friday, Kuol Chol made an impact in his return to the lineup, scoring 15 points.

“We went into Central Lakes and got run roughshod without him,” Babler said. “He’s got to be one of the best players in the conference. He isn’t always consistent, but what he does for our team is so important. He shoots for a high percentage, blocks shots, gets rebounds, gets steals.”

The coach thinks his team is playing its best basketball at a critical point in the season, heading into conference play.

“This is the best basketball we’ve played,” Babler said. “The ball moved, the guys were pretty selfless. They came out and did everything they could to get good shots. Even though it was our best game, we still made mistakes that we can improve upon.”

Bradlee Lewis led the Ironmen (7-5) with 17 points, Clifton Lloyd scored 16 and Denario Jackson scored 15.

Minnesota West (3-9) hosts Riverland at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Minnesota West 13 32 50 67Vermillion 21 36 52 66MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Chol 3-3-0-15, Harcula 1-2-0-7, Hampton 2-6-7-25, Snelling 1-1-0-3, Joseph 1-0-1-4, Waugh 0-6-0-12, Ramos 0-0-1-1. Totals 8-17-9-67.VERMILLION (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Jackson 2-4-1-15, Taylor 0-1-2-4, Rodriguez 2-1-0-8, Lewis 3-4-0-17, Lloyd 1-5-3-16, Mitchell 0-1-0-2, Johnson 0-2-0-4. Totals 8-18-6-66.Lady Jays 81, Vermillion 39

BRAINERD -- The Minnesota West women’s basketball team trailed Vermillion after the first quarter, but turned it on in the second quarter and ran away with an 81-39 win on Saturday at the Central Lakes Classic in Brainerd.

After allowing 17 points in the first quarter, the Lady Jays locked Vermillion down. They only gave up two points in the second quarter and 20 points in the second half.

The 0-9 Ironwomen had only five players active and played at a deliberate pace. Lady Jays coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka thought the slow pace and a feeling that they didn’t need to play their best game to beat a team that hadn’t won all season contributed to the slow start.

“We were sort of getting lulled to sleep by their tempo,” the coach said. “There’s always a mental battle against a team you don’t think you need to play well to beat. We picked up the pace and put on the press in the second quarter. By putting on the press, we started to play more like us.”

Minnesota West had 30 team assists in the game and moved into first place nationally in Junior College Division III women’s basketball in team assists.

“I love a good pass,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “It means you’re unselfish and you care about the team more than yourself. Sometimes we look at the scoring too much, I think.”

Three Lady Jays players tallied double-doubles. Taylor Noid scored 13 points with 11 assists, Andrea Hinkeldey had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Katherin Ihnen had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Emily Haubrich led Minnesota West with 18 points and Ashlynn Wabeke scored 16.

Minnesota West (11-2) hosts Riverland on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Vermillion 17 19 27 39MW 15 41 63 81MINNESOTA WEST (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Noid 2-3-1-13, Haubrich 4-3-0-18, Kramer 0-2-0-4, Barnett 0-1-0-2, Gunnink 0-3-0-6, Hinkeldey 0-5-0-10, Wabeke 4-1-2-16, Ihnen 0-5-2-12. Totals 10-23-5-81

VERMILLION (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Muhvich 3-3-2-17, Oshkosh 1-5-0-13, George 0-1-0-2, Harrington 0-2-0-4, Boettcher 0-1-1-3. Totals 4-12-3-39.