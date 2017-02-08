FERGUS FALLS -- Five Minnesota West men’s basketball players scored in double figures Wednesday night in a convincing 104-92 win over MState-Fergus Falls.

The Bluejays, in advancing to 7-14 on the 2016-17 season and 4-5 in division play, got 31 points from freshman guard Kuol Chol, 20 from Travoris Waugh, 18 from Brandon Harcula, 17 from Jayden Hampton and 11 from Jeremy Joseph.

William Heard scored 26 points for MState-Fergus Falls, now 4-18 on the campaign.

The Bluejays started fast and led from start to finish, at one point by as much as 62-39. The Spartans cut the lead to 10 points with about eight minutes remaining in the game, but West returned some starters to the lineup and, according to head coach Kris Babler, “shut the door on ‘em.”

Chol not only led both teams in scoring, but he also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

“He’s going some pretty spectacular things, right now, for us,” Babler said.

Hampton had five rebounds and five assists.

The Bluejays shot very well from the field, connecting on 54 percent of their attempts overall. They were 17-for-29 from 3-point range.

“We’re just taking much better shots, being more patient,” Babler said.

Bluejays 49 104

MState-Fergus Falls 35 92