College softball: Lady Jays dominated by strong pitching

The Jays swept Ridgewater on the road on Tuesday, but their good luck didn’t hold on Good Friday.

“We didn’t do well at the plate. You gotta give them credit. They have good pitching,” said Minnesota West head coach Jeff Linder.

Kinghorn’s excellent pitch location showed in the first game, as she walked only one batter and struck out 13.

Katherin Ihnen took the loss, going six innings and allowing 12 hits, with three walks and two strikeouts.

In the second game, West hurler Brooklyn Barnett was troubled by wildness as she walked eight in four innings. St. Cloud Tech scored its 10 runs on just five hits.

Barnett had a better game at the plate, collecting two hits in three trips and driving in the Lady Jays’ lone run. Emily Haubrich, Ihnen and Tanner Gunnink had West’s other hits.

Minnesota West is in action again today at Anoka-Ramsey in an 11 a.m. start to a doubleheader.

Minnesota West 000 000 0 -- 0 0 1St. Cloud Tech 310 021 x -- 7 12 0---Minnesota West 000 01 -- 1 5 0St. Cloud Tech 610 3x -- 10 5 1