MW softball: Lady Jays fall twice to Anoka-Ramsey

“We kept it close in the first game,” MW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We played well defensively to keep Anoka-Ramsey in check. We played well, but we just needed to get our bats going.”

The Lady Jays got three hits in the first game and scored their only run in the fourth inning.

A-R pitcher Quincy Gross pitched all seven innings, striking out nine and walking two in the win.

MW pitcher Katherin Ihnen allowed four runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two in six innings.

In Game 2, the Minnesota West bats came to life as it scored three runs in the first and one in the second and led 4-0 by the end of the top of the second inning. Anoka-Ramsey scored one in the bottom of the second, but got hot after that, scoring seven runs in the third and eight in the fourth.

“We were playing them tight throughout the game,” Linder said. “But then we had some trouble with walks. Leading in the third against one of the top teams in the state is pretty good, we just needed to continue to play like we did for the rest of the game.”

Brooklyn Barnett was 2-for-3 in Game 2 for MW, while Emily Haubrich was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, Ashlynn Wabeke was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ihnen was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

A-R’s Lindsay Swanson got the win, allowing four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts in five innings.

Next up for the Lady Jays is a home doubleheader against Northwestern College JV on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Minnesota West 000 100 0 -- 1 3 1

Anoka-Ramsey 120 001 x -- 4 7 1

---

Minnesota West 310 00 -- 4 9 2

Anoka-Ramsey 017 8x -- 16 12 0