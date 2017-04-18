MW softball: Northwestern JV takes two from Lady Jays

Megan Cleveringa threw a three-hit 8-0 shutout in the first game. In the second, Dana Hedlund scattered eight Minnesota West hits in a 5-1 victory.

Ashlynn Wabeke doubled for West in the opener, and teammates Katherin Ihnen and Tanner Gunnink also had hits. In the second game, Wabeke had another double. Rebecca Sjogren went 3-for-3 at the plate while Emily Haubrich, Marque Loeschen, Ihnen and Gunnink had single hits.

Minnesota West played errorless ball in the first game and committed three errors in the second game.

“We played well defensively,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “We need to get some timely hits.”

Ihnen hurled the opener, giving up 11 Northwestern JV hits while walking two and striking out none. Brooklyn Barnett went the distance in the nightcap, walking five and striking out two.

Northwestern JV 004 040 -- 8 11 0

Minnesota West 000 000 -- 0 3 0

Northwestern JV 021 100 1 -- 5 5 0

Minnesota West 100 000 0 -- 1 8 3