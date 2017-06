WORTHINGTON -- Minnesota West pitcher Eric Alicea was named to the NJCAA Division III All-American Team on the third team.

Alicea was 11-0 for the Bluejays, tying another DIII player for the most wins in the nation. He set an MW record with 91 strikeouts. He was Top 10 in the country in strikeouts, earned run average, and strikeouts-per-nine innings pitched.