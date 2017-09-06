College volleyball: Minnesota West rolls on

Ihnen and the Minnesota West volleyball team improved to 2-0 this season with a sweep over Western (Wis.) Technical College Wednesday night.

“It’s pretty unbelievable since last year we only won two games,” said Ihnen, a sophomore middle for the Lady Jays. “Record doesn’t show everything, but having a good record does make you feel good and it’s given us a lot of confidence so far.”

Now a sophomore, Ihnen has the experience to help her team weather the rocky patches in a match, including Wednesday when MW found itself down early to the Cavaliers.

“I know what to expect now,” Ihnen said. “I remember last year, every game I would get so nervous I just wanted to throw up. Now I feel like I’m relaxed a little and being a leader and showing the ropes as I know them.”

West rallied to win Game 1 before taking the second and third set in convincing fashion. Game scores were 25-21, 25-16 and 25-14.

“It’s a win,” MW head coach Marie Johnson said. “It might not be our prettiest win, it might not be the most aggressive match that I have seen our team play, but it’s still a win. They still absolutely have to be excited.”

A week after a come-from-behind victory against Rochester, the Lady Jays found themselves down 11-5 to start the first game against Western Tech.

“We didn’t have a very good practice yesterday and that showed today,” Ihnen said. “We were slow in practice yesterday, so we were slow in the game today. Our coaches always say to practice how you play and that really showed tonight.”

The Cavaliers continued to build the lead and had a 16-11 advantage.

“It was a much, much different setting and much different start than we saw last week,” Johnson said. “I feel like our intensity level was definitely not as high as when we came out last week. They were really pumped to play Rochester. I think our biggest focus moving forward is to continue to focus on our next opponent and not on the success that we’ve already had. I think we saw that this evening, maybe we lacked the focus and concentration on tonight’s match in the very beginning.”

But something clicked for MW as it closed the first game on a 14-5 run behind a pair of kills from Joa Ortiz, and a well-placed tip by Emma Woelber for the game’s 25th point.

“We saw ourselves dig a nice hole in set No. 1,” Johnson said. “We had to come back, which was great that we saw them come back and pull themselves out of that hole because it would be really easy to let the momentum continue to slide and walk away from that set. But they didn’t. They came back and they got it.”

Ihnen had two aces to start the second game as West led 5-1. WT scored the next four. However, Andrea Hinkeldey responded with a tip shot and an ace block to send MW to a lead. The Cavaliers were within one (13-12), but Ihnen and Hannah Neuman had back-to-back kills to start a 5-1 run that gave West the lead for good. Ihnen had a kill and Ortiz put the finishing touches on the set with a kill to give the Lady Jays a 2-0 advantage.

The third game was all West as a pair of aces by Woelber propelled MW to a 6-0 lead. Ortiz had a kill and an ace late to close the game and the match with a Minnesota West sweep.

Ortiz led West with 10 kills, while Ihnen had nine. Hinkeldey added eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.

“It’s awesome to have so many different options. They aren’t going to know where the ball is going every time, it’s not going to one person. We have a good left, we good middle and we have good outside. We have everybody everywhere, it’s really good, it’s really nice for us,” Ihnen said. “Once the blockers pick up on one person, that leaves it open for the next person and they will pick up them and they got other people. The depth is unbelieveable.”

Woelber had 27 set assists and four ace serves. Micheine Morales had a team-best eight digs to go with three aces.

MW hosts St. Cloud Technical and Community College Friday night. The Cyclones are ranked No. 9 in the latest national polls.

“We have to go in there with a lot of confidence like we have been,” Ihnen said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good practice tomorrow that will lead into Friday’s game. We’ll start off better I hope.”