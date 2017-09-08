St. Cloud Tech won on scores of 25-19, 27-25, 24-26 and 25-19.

“We knew St. Cloud was going to be tough,” said Minnesota West head coach Marie Johnson. “We came out a little bit slow tonight and we dug a few holes that we we weren’t able to climb out of.”

The Cyclones’ aggressive servers and hitters made Minnesota West’s communication problems more pronounced. It was difficult, Johnson said, for her players to get the momentum back after a few lengthy runs.

Joa Ortiz led West with eight kills while Hannah Neuman and Andrea Hinkeldey each had seven. Emma Woelber had 28 set assists.

Ortiz, Hinkeldey and Micheine Morales each had two ace serves for the Lady Jays. Morales accounted for 13 digs while Woelber had 12 and Hinkeldey had 11.