The Bluejays might have elected to play it safe on third down. Tinklenberg, a freshman from Pipestone Area High School, is an excellent kicker. A field goal might have won the game, anyway.

But head coach Jeff Linder decided to be aggressive. Actually, it wasn’t such a remarkable decision, he suggested.

“They were thinking we were going to line up for the kick because they knew we had a good kicker. So we took it,” said the coach.

“It was an open right 212, a quick out and a slant,” said Colson, a 6-2, 197-pound freshman from Hollywood, Fla. “We saw an opening in the defense, so we took a chance. It was a last-second decision.”

Kendrick, the gifted freshman arm from Tucson, Ariz., wasn’t surprised at all by the result.

“We always work in practice and we always connect. I know when he breaks and cuts, we can do it,” he said. “When you put the ball in a playmaker’s hands, that’s what happens. We have a lot of great receivers. They make me look good. As long as I put it in a spot, they’ll catch it.”

After struggling to complete drives in their season-opening 28-12 loss to Central Lakes, the Jays moved the football with regularity against Mesabi Range, which won its opener 42-15 against MState-Fergus Falls.

“We got a swagger everywhere we go. We keep the swagger every game,” said West defensive back Matt Ford, whose recovery of a Mesabi Range fumble set West up for the winning drive on the Norsemen’s 24-yard line with 2:20 to go.

After winning just one game in 2016 in a season where all the breaks seemed to go against the Bluejays, Linder said Saturday’s win was special.

“We took advantage and we earned that one. Defensively we did a great job again. That’s a great team, a very athletic team,” he declared. “Offensively, we’re starting to come along here. We’re starting to come along as a team. We needed a win. And we earned a win.”

Minnesota West accumulated 27 first downs to Mesabi Range’s 19 and gained 290 total yards to the Norsemen’s 305. The Bluejays rushed 42 times for a net of 34 yards but completed 24 of 39 passes for 256 yards, with one interception.

Kendrick, who threw for two touchdowns to Colson and ran for another, hit on 22 of 36 aerials for 243 yards and the interception (which was deflected at the line of scrimmage). Colson caught 13 passes for 184 yards and teammate Terrance Wenzel caught three for 79 yards.

Jaren Hillian led West runners with 30 yards on 14 carries, and Dalvin Smith added 24 yards on five tries.

Penalties hurt both teams. The Bluejays were whistled 14 times for 180 yards and the Norsemen 16 times for 187 yards.

Mesabi Range scored first in the first quarter with a 26-yard field goal by Connor Cusick, but the Jays answered back with Tinklenberg’s 24-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Minnesota West took the lead on an 8-yard Smith run up the middle, but Range answered with 6:01 left before the half on a 4-yard TD pass from Deabrie Smith to Jaleel Grimes.

Just 2:17 remained until halftime when Kendrick pushed forward on a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a score. Tinklenberg’s second PAT made the score 17-9, and that’s how it was at intermission.

In the third quarter, the Jays made it 23-9 on a 10-yard Kendrick pass to Colson, but late in the quarter the Norsemen answered with a 7-yard Tenaj Robinson-Bowens run.

Aided by penalties in the fourth quarter, Mesabi West got even on a 9-yard run by quarterback Quinton Harris, followed by the extra point which made it 23-23. The Norsemen appeared to have been stopped on a missed pass on third-and-long, but they got a new set of downs on a late hit call.

Less than five and a half minutes remained when the Bluejays got the ball back, starting at their own 40-yard line. On first down, Kendrick found Colson wide open down the sideline for a 30-yard pass. But the drive stalled.

Ford’s fumble recovery shortly afterward near the Minnesota West bench provide the home team with one more chance. Thanks to Kendrick and Colson’s efforts, it was successful.

The 6-2, 230-pound Kendrick was happy that the decision to go for the end zone was made.

“We just have coaches that believe in us,” he said. “They know that we can get the job done.”

“We needed a touchdown so we could make sure the game is secure,” said Colson, who also believes. He believes the Bluejays can build on Saturday’s victory.

“We have a lot of freshmen. We had to get the jitters out that first game. I think we have a great team. We can do great things this year.”

Mesabi Range 3 6 7 7 -- 23Minnesota West 3 14 6 7 -- 30