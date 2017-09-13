Minnesota West: Basketball coach Kris Babler stepping down

Babler arrived at Minnesota West prior to the 2016-17 season after serving as head coach of the Rainy River Community College team in 2014-15. He also served as an Army Captain overseas. In his one season at the Minnesota West helm, he led the Bluejays to an 8-18 record.

Babler, in an email to The Globe on Wednesday afternoon, said that he has enjoyed his time at the local two-year college and remains confident that he has built a basketball program "that will be successful on and off the court." Recently, he worked to develop a new men's soccer program at West.

He added: "Over the last two months, it has become clear to me that I was spread too thin between basketball, soccer, teaching, academic retention, housing coordinator and testing duties and needed to refocus my attention to my wife and two young children."

Dave Walker will be interim coach for the Bluejays men's basketball team during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign. Walker is a 35-year coaching veteran who has served as an assistant coach with the men's basketball program for the past seven years. He was head coach at NCAA Division II Peru State College in Nebraska prior to arriving at Minnesota West. He also assisted the program at Colby Community College in Kansas, Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., and at Minnesota State University in Mankato.