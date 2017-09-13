College volleyball: Minnesota West rolls over Riverland

The Lady Jays drilled Riverland 25-13, 25-18 and 27-25, coming behind from a six-point deficit in the third game.

"We definitely came out with high intensity," said West head coach Marie Johnson. "We were moving, we were talking well. And we were playing aggressive and clean volleyball."

Andrea Hinkeldey had 14 kills to lead the Lady Jay offense, and teammate Katherin Ihnen added six kills. Emma Woelber had 24 set assists and Micheine Morales was credited with 20 digs. Hannah Neuman and Joa Ortiz each had a pair of ace serves. Ortiz also made three blocks while Henkeldey and Ihnen both had a block.

Riverland led most of the way in the third game, but the Jays found a way to come back.

"It was definitely a mental game for us at that point," Johnson said. "They never gave up. They were able to continue to play hard."