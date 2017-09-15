“There are a lot of freshmen here. But we came in here learning a lot of things quick,” said Steven Lucas Jr., a first-year defensive back from Detroit.

Today (Saturday, Sept. 16), beginning at 2:30 p.m., the Bluejay gridders will try to improve to 2-1 with a road game against MState-Fergus Falls. Leading the offense will be sophomore Peyton Kendrick, a 6-2, 230-pound quarterback from Tucson, Ariz., who led the Northland Community College team last year.

The strong-armed Kendrick has completed 34 of 55 passes in two games, for 437 yards and three touchdowns. It was his pass to Reginald Colson III last Saturday that broke a 23-23 deadlock late in the game and vaulted the Jays to their 7-point win.

Colson, one of several quality receivers on the West squad, has already hauled in 16 passes for 274 yards and four TDs.

Kendrick made the move from Northland to Minnesota West, he said, in part because he wasn’t satisfied at how he was used at Northland, but also because of what he saw on the other sideline last year when the two teams squared off.

“When I played them last year I saw how they played every play and how they were well-coached, so I wanted to be around that atmosphere,” he said.

The cocky, accurate Kendrick has helped lift a Minnesota West team that struggled on offense a year ago, especially with the passing game. So far, after two games, the 2017 team appears to be clicking on both sides of the ball.

“Everything clicks. We’re all on the same page. We play for the person next to us,” Kendrick maintains.

He is certainly a believer in the Jays’ defense.

“It’s a little hard to move the football in practice because of our defense,” he explained. He said that his receivers get so open in actual games, he doesn’t have to think too much before delivering the football.

“It’s great knowing that even if I don’t make a great throw, they can still make me look good,” he said.

The freshman-heavy Minnesota West defense, said Lucas, relies on speed. Although it has played well in two games so far, it still needs to eliminate unnecessary mistakes, but Lucas said the players are anxious to improve.

“If we don’t know something, we’ll ask about it,” he said.

Linebacker Eli Gaul, a freshman from Worthington High School, has made 10 tackles in two games, and linebacker/safety Danny McCann, a sophomore from Belle Plaine, also has 10 tackles. Benton Lewis, a freshman linebacker from Virginia, has nine tackles. And Clifton Robbins Jr., a freshman lineman from Alabama, has eight tackles.

MState-Fergus Falls is 0-2, with losses 42-15 to Mesabi Range and 28-7 to Vermilion. The Spartans average only 183 yards per game compared to Minnesota West’s 277, but the Bluejays have to be on their guard today. The Spartans run a spread offense with an empty backfield, and the quarterback likes to run.