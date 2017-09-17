Minnesota West quarterback Peyton Kendrick, working on a prolific passing day, was victimized with a pick-six interception with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave Fergus Falls a 38-28 lead. The 49-yard interception return for a touchdown forced the Jays to score twice to win, and there just wasn’t enough time.

Head coach Jeff Linder said the Bluejays got off to a sluggish start in a game that he called “a track meet.”

“We were having a hard time stopping their offense,” he said. “They were throwing balls up and they were making great catches, and we had outstanding coverage.”

Kendrick did get the Bluejays into the end zone with just 3:24 to play, on a 19-yard pass to Worthington High School graduate Jordan Jensen. The PAT kick by Caleb Tinklenberg left the visitors three points short, and that’s where it stayed.

Minnesota West won the offensive war Saturday, rolling up 481 yards compared to 403 for MState-Fergus Falls. Kendrick completed 17 of 37 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns, but with three interceptions. Reginald Colson III caught seven passes for 239 yards and three of those touchdowns. Sophomore running back Kevin Carter, who had been held in check in the previous two games, finished with 107 yards rushing on 14 carries.

West rushed 23 times for 106 yards in the game. Fergus Falls rushed 49 times for 163, led by Marcus Davis who carried 21 times for 127.

Davis also completed 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and three scores, with one interception.

Davis passed for the game’s only first quarter touchdown on a 3-yard toss to Tavion Boardwater. The Spartans made it 14-0 in the second quarter with a 2-yard Davis run.

Minnesota West got its offense clicking when Kendrick passed to his favorite target, Reginald Colson III, for an 85-yard throw and run. But Davis struck again on a 25-yard TD pass to Devin George.

Minnesota West put the next two scores on the board. With just 22 seconds to go before halftime, Kendrick found Tinklenberg on a 10-yard TD pass, then threw a 2-point conversion to Tinklenberg.

With 10:41 to go in the third quarter, Kendrick connected with Colson again on a 53-yard scoring strike. Tinklenberg booted the extra point and the game was tied 21-21.

MState-Fergus Falls went ahead later in the quarter on a 27-yard Jordan Foss field goal, but West came right back on the third long Kendrick-to-Colson connection, this time from 51 yards away.

The Spartans grabbed the lead for good early in the fourth quarter as Davis passed to Jabari Howard for a 28-yard scoring pass.

Five minutes later, Fergus Falls’ pick-six added some breathing room.

Jensen caught three passes for Minnesota West for 56 yards and Tinklenberg caught three for 38. Linebacker Danny McCann led Minnesota West with seven solo tackles. Juan Moore had six.

MState-Fergus Falls turned the ball over four times (three fumbles) to Minnesota West. West turned the ball over on the three interceptions only.

Minnesota West 0 14 14 7 -- 35

MState-FF 7 14 3 14 -- 38